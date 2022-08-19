Louise Shanahan qualifies for 800m final at European Championships

Louise Shanahan produced a stunning run to qualify for the final of the women’s 800m at the European Championships in Munich.

Running in a stacked semi-final that featured gold medal favourite and Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Britain, Shanahan held on down the back straight to finish in third with a time of 2:01:15 and qualify automatically for Saturday evening’s final.

Running in lane four alongside Hodgkinson, Shanahan started quickly as the first 200m were run at a good pace. By the time she took the bell, the race had slowed down with the first lap completed beyond the 60 second mark. Shanahan was in fourth at that point.

The Cork runner made her move down the back straight to avoid being boxed in as Hodgkinson and Poland’s Anna Wielgosz pulled away to finish in the top two. Home favourite Majtie Kolberg pushed Shanahan close to the line with a season’s best 2:01:20 but ran out of room as the Leevale athlete secured her place in the final.

Ireland’s Colin Doyle, Joseph Ojewumi, Israel Olatunde and Mark Smyth after the race. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

In Friday morning’s other action that had Irish interest, a dropped baton cost Ireland dear as a faulty second exchange prevented Israel Olatunde, Mark Smyth, Colin Doyle and Joseph Ojewumi from finishing in their men’s 4x100m heat.

Ireland had aspirations of qualifying for the final as well as surpassing the national record of 39.23 seconds, only for a mix-up in the handover between Smyth and Doyle to end their hopes of completing the race.

New national 100m record holder Israel Olatunde had ran the first leg and Ireland were in a decent position when Smyth completed his 100m.

Great Britain won the heat in a time of 38.41. Netherlands and Switzerland came in behind them as the other automatic qualifiers in that heat.

