Ireland’s fastest man ever Israel Olatunde: ‘I want to go to the very top’

Irish sprinter Israel Olatunde is the fastest Irish man that has ever lived but he’s not stopping there. After breaking the Irish 100m record on Tuesday night in Munich he said he has his eyes on breaking 10 seconds.

“I think about breaking 10 seconds one day. If I just keep doing what I need to do, that can come. The faster you get, the harder it is to improve. So, you have to find different things to improve on. But I also love this sport, really want to see how far I can take it, go to the very top.”

The 20 year-old was unfazed by the occasion or the atmosphere in the European Athletics Championships 100m final as he nailed sixth place in 10.17 seconds.

[ Israel Olatunde becomes fastest Irish man ever as he nails sixth in European 100m final ]

“It was so great to be out there in that atmosphere,” he said. “When I knew I wasn’t in the top three at the finish, all I wanted was to see what time I got and to get the national record was a dream come true.

“To produce my best in a European final and become the fastest Irishman in history, it’s amazing I’m so grateful. I got out a little slow and I remembered what my coach (Daniel Kilgallon) told me, just stay relaxed and that’s what I did. I was more excited than nervous coming out, but I told myself to just enjoy it. I’m 20 years-old and a few years ago, I never would have believed this moment would come. I’m just going to keep working and building on this.”

'The Irish flag is draped around his shoulders, he's enjoying the moment' - Israel Olatunde reacts after a stunning performance and a new national record in the final of the European Championships #Munich2022 #rteasport pic.twitter.com/vmQPZw8Onc — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 16, 2022

Olatunde broke the Irish record of 10.18 seconds which had stood to Paul Hession going all the way back to 2007.

“Loads of respect for Paul Hession, Irish records at 60m, 100m, and 200m. That’s so impressive, honestly, I’m quite baffled how he was able to do that, a class athlete. But records are meant to be broken, it just means something right is being done in the sport.”