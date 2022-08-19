Ciara Mageean takes home silver medal at European 1,500m after brilliant run

Ireland's Ciara Mageean celebrates with the Irish flag after winning the silver medal in the women's 1500m final at the European Athletics Championship. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty

Not since the days of Sonia O’Sullivan have we seen an Irish woman attack a middle distance race like this win, Ciara Mageean following in those lofty strides too by winning her second European Championship medal over 1,500 metres.

This one came in silver and after the finest championship race of Mageean’s career, a proper showdown between the two very best European runners at this distance right now, Britain’s Laura Muir at her finest too as she defended the title won in Berlin four years ago,

Mageean made Muir work every metre of the track for it, the British runner taking the lead with two laps to go, Mageean racing on to her heels with quite startling intent.

SILVER FOR MAGEEAN - 'This is the best she has ever run in the championship!' @CiaraMageean takes a silver medal with a magnificent run at the European Championships 1500m, GB's Laura Muir taking gold

📺 https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 pic.twitter.com/T8p4g7bq8I — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 19, 2022

It stayed that way until bell lap and right down the backstretch, Mageean’s effort as complete as her rival, before rounding the last bend Muir finally opened up some ground, winning in 4:01.08.

Then came Mageean in a clear silver medal position, clocking a season best of 4:02.56. Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui, who won silver in 2018, third in 4:03.59.

The race, however, was all about Muir and Mageean, the class apart right now in European distance running.

Friday’s showdown was also her third successive European final too, this one looking always the most promising of all, after Mageean cruised through her 1,500m heat on Tuesday morning, finishing second in a season best of 4:03.03.

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean and Laura Muir of Britain celebrate. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mageean won bronze in 2016, was fourth in Berlin four years ago, is running better than ever now, winning silver at the Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham two weeks ago also behind Muir, the 30 year-old from Portaferry imposing herself magnificently on this race too.

She also joins an elite club, only the second Irishwoman in history to win a second medal in European Championships history, joining O’Sullivan, who won five, and Derval O’Rourke, who won two.

Mark English also secured his place in the 800 final on Sunday. Racing in the second of two semi-finals, the first three in each and the next two fastest progressing, there was no room for error, and English ran another controlled race, taking third in 1:46.66 behind Jake Wightman, Britain’s recently crowned World 1,500m champion moving down a distance, the win there going to Mariano Garcia from Spain.

More to follow...