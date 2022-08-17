Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish record as she finishes fifth in European 400m final

Ireland’s teenage sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke has finished fifth in the final of the 400m at the European Championships, as Netherlands’s Femke Bol took the title in 49.44.

Running from lane one, Adeleke broke her Irish record with a brilliant run of 50.53, breaking her previous record by 0.17 seconds. She was in contention for a medal into the home straight and was pipped on the line for fourth by Britain’s Victoria Ohuruogu. Poland took second and third through Nathalia Kaczmarek and Anna Kielbaniska.

“I saw myself pass the girl inside of me and I thought am I going too fast,” Adeleke said. “But I thought you know I’m feeling good so I’m going to keep going and push more.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates after finishing fifth. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“I just knew if I kept pushing I had a chance of a medal. I thought keep going, keep going, don’t tighten up, but I guess it wasn’t enough unfortunately.

“Honestly, I was really hoping for a medal, but I have to consider everything. This is my 15th race of the season. To come here and break the Irish record and to have so many people support us in Ireland is great, so to give something back, thank you for supporting me and rooting for me. I really appreciate it.”

Last month, she missed the World Championship final in Oregon by one place, but she had made no mistake this time, securing the fastest non-automatic qualifying spot for the final by nailing third in her semi-final.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s Thomas Barr won his 400m hurdles heat earlier today in 49.49 and ended up fourth fastest across the four heats, with the semi-finals on tomorrow morning at 10.25am.

Irish athletes in action Thursday (all times Irish)

8.20am Women’s 3,000m steeplechase Heats: Eilish Flanagan, Michelle Finn

9.10am Men’s 800m Heats: Mark English, John Fitzsimons

9.45am Women’s 800m Heats: Louise Shanahan

10.25 Men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals: Thomas Barr

11.30am Men’s 200m Heats: Marcus Lawler

8.05pm: Men’s 1,500m final: Andrew Coscoran

8.25pm Women’s 5000m Final: Roisin Flanagan