European Athletics Championships: Thomas Barr wins his 400m hurdles heat

Ireland’s Thomas Barr is into the semi-finals of the 400 metres hurdles at the European Athletics Championships after winning his heat in Munich on Wednesday morning.

The 30 year-old won bronze in the same event four years ago in Berlin and is back seeking another podium place. The Ferrybank AC athlete won his heat in 49.49 seconds. His semi-final is at 10.25am on Thursday.

Later on Wednesday, Rhasidat Adeleke is in action in the women’s 400m final. In the hot early afternoon on Tuesday she ran 51.08 seconds to qualify for the final. Still only 19, tonight’s race (which sets off at 9.02pm Irish time) will be number 49 this season.

Israel Olatunde, who last night broke the Irish record in finishing sixth in the men’s 100m final, said of his once training partner Adeleke: “honestly, she’s such an inspiration for me, we’re the same age, but I totally look up to her, it means so much to have her support.”

Irish Athlete Wednesday Schedule (all Irish time):

9.02pm: Women’s 400m final: Rhasidat Adeleke