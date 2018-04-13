Added Time: Katie Walsh on the race all jockeys dream of winning

The circus around Conor McGregor and Sonia O’Sullivan discusses Caster Semenya

 

The world greatest horse race is ready for the off at Aintree on Saturday and for Katie Walsh, this will be her sixth attempt at winning the Grand National. She joins us from Liverpool to fill us in on what its like to ride in the race all jockeys dream of winning and tells us about the year she was going so well in the race, she was afraid to admit it to Barry Geraghty when he asked her.

Conor McGregor’s latest adventures have been front-page news across the planet, cementing his transition from sports star to what-will-he-do-next celebrity. We talk to Dave Hannigan in New York about the circus around the MMA fighter.

There’s also Masters champion Patrick Reed and the tensions brought about by sporting talent, Sonia O’Sullivan on Caster Semenya and the feet of clay belonging to heretofore presumed nice guy Harry Kane.

All in this week’s Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app please click here to listen to Added Time.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

