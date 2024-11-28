Prendergast nudging ahead in battle for number 10

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sam Prendergast, it would appear, is nudging ahead in the battle for that number 10 jersey, the 21-year-old set to retain his place as the Irish outhalf for Saturday’s concluding Autumn Nations Series game Australia at the Aviva Stadium a week after Andy Farrell gave him his first start. And if he is indeed selected, it will, writes Gerry Thornley, “further quicken his meteoric rise”. We’ll know for sure this afternoon when Farrell names his side for the tussle.

Nathan Johns analyses the set-play detail we’re likely to see in the game, the battle between the expertise of Joe Schmidt and Ireland’s set-play guru Andrew Goodman on that front a possible “defining subplot” in the encounter.

Johnny Watterson, meanwhile, profiles Australia’s Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, the 21-year-old outside centre a doubt for the game after damaging his wrist against Scotland last weekend, but he’s fit he’ll “give Ireland plenty to think about”.

Ahead of the first leg of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2025 play-off against Wales in Cardiff tomorrow, Gavin Cummiskey talks to Leanne Kiernan, the Liverpool striker who is looking to make up for lost time having missed out on last year’s World Cup.

Gavin also previews Shamrock Rovers’ Conference League meeting with Rapid Vienna this evening, a decidedly tricky assignment for the Dublin side in light of the fact that they haven’t played a competitive game in the month since the league ended here.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning brings us an ‘explainer’ for Saturday’s Special Congress when delegates will decide on a range of rule changes proposed by the Football Review Committee. “Careful now, the FRC prefer to call them rule enhancements. But yes, potato-potahto.”

Ciarán Murphy doffs his cap to the scoring record of Cillian O’Connor, the 32-year-old recently announcing that he’ll be stepping away from the Mayo panel in 2025. He’ll be some loss – he’s top of the Gaelic football championship scoring chart, “a full 33 per cent more prolific than the man in second place”.

And Jonathan Liew writes about “the noxious appeal of Conor McGregor” who, from the very start, “was telling us and showing us who he was … and despite this, perhaps even because of this, he was lauded, applauded, richly rewarded”.

TV Watch: There’s lots more European football action on your screens today, including Shamrock Rovers’ Conference League trip to Austria to take on Rapid Vienna (TNT Sports 6). Ruben Amorim takes charge of Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time, Norway’s Bodø/Glimt the visitors in the Europa League (Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports). And Spurs host Roma in the same competition (TNT Sports 1). All three games kick off at 8pm.