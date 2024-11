Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

UFC

Jon Jones defends his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York at the weekend. While Jones won the belt last year, Miocic holds the record for the most successful title defences at heavyweight. Whoever wins, it may well be the last fight for 37-year-old Jones, who is regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the sport of all time. – Saturday (Sunday morning irish-time), TNT Sports Box Office

Moto GP

The final meeting of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship was scheduled to take place in Valencia at the weekend, but the recent flooding has caused the 20th round to be relocated to Montmeló in Catalonia. The outcome of the championship is coming down to the wire, with Jorge Martín (Prima Pramac Racing) on 485 points, just 24 ahead of two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team). – Sunday, TNT Sports

Soccer

Regardless of the results from the two games this week, the Republic of Ireland men’s team will either be relegated from the Nations League B or have to face a relegation/promotion play-off next year. The Irish side meet England at Wembley on Sunday, but the more important game might well be before that, in Dublin against Finland. – Thursday, RTÉ

MONDAY (Nov 11th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Lions @ Texans

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Champion of Champions

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Nov 12th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am Clippers @ Thunder

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Dolphins @ Rams

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Champion of Champions

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Barcelona v St Pölten, 5.45pm Juventus v Arsenal , 8pm Bayern Munich v Vålerenga , 8pm Man City v Hammarby

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

WEDNESDAY (Nov 13th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Knicks @ 76ers , 3am Mavericks @ Warriors

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Champion of Champions

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm – 3rd T20 South Africa v India

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Galatasaray v Wolfsburg , 5.45pm Real Madrid v Twente , 8pm Roma v Lyon

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Celtic v Chelsea

THURSDAY (Nov 14th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Pelicans @ Thunder , 3am Grizzlies @ Lakers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 8am – 1st T20 Australia v Pakistan

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Champion of Champions

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-6pm – LPGA The ANNIKA

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Bermuda Championship

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm – 3rd T20 West Indies v England

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Nations League – 7.45pm Rep of Ireland v Finland

SOCCER – UTV & Virgin Media Three – Nations League – 7.45pm Greece v England

FRIDAY (Nov 15th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Commanders @ Eagles

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

RACING – ITV4, 1.25pm-3.55pm Cheltenham

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm – 4th T20 South Africa v India

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-6pm – LPGA The ANNIKA

RACING – Virgin Media Two, 4pm-5pm Bahrain International Trophy

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Bermuda Championship

SNOOKER – ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Champion of Champions

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – Nations League – 7.45pm Scotland v Croatia

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & TNT Sports 1 – 8.10pm Ireland v Argentina

SATURDAY (Nov 16th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am Suns @ Thunder

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 1am-9.30am Japan Masters Semi-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 8am – 2nd T20 Australia v Pakistan

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League One – 12.30pm Exeter v Lincoln

BADMINTON – TG4, 1pm-4pm Irish Open Finals

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Cheltenham

SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s Super League – 1.45pm Tottenham v Arsenal

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – 2pm Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation Play-off

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – 3.10pm Scotland v Portugal , 5.40pm England v South Africa , 8.10pm France v New Zealand

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-7.30pm Bermuda Championship

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 5pm Turkey v Wales , 7.45pm Netherlands v Hungary

, 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 5.30pm Chelsea v Man City

SNOOKER – ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Champion of Champions

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Ulster Club SHC Semi-final – 7.15pm Slaughtneil v Cushendall

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-10pm – LPGA The ANNIKA

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 7.30pm – 4th T20 West Indies v England

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 8pm Bucks @ Hornets

SUNDAY (Nov 17th)