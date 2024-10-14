Woes and a Grecian burn: another loss for Ireland

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

It’s beginning to feel like we play Greece every week, although it’s actually only been four times since June 2023. The aggregate score? 8-1. For them, not us. “It is now beyond reasonable doubt that Greece are better at football than the Republic of Ireland,” Gavin Cummiskey had to conclude after watching them get the better of our lads once again in Piraeus on Sunday evening. And Ken Early could only come to the conclusion that until we stop giving the ball away and failing to retrieve it for lengthy periods, “Ireland will not be qualifying for anything for a while”.

Back home, there was a rugby match at Croke Park, a whopping crowd of 80,468 turning up to see it. “This landmark and historic occasion was”, writes Gerry Thornley, “another nod to the enduring appeal of this unrivalled provincial rivalry”.

Leinster very much have the upper hand this weather, as Saturday’s 26-12 bonus point triumph confirmed, Leo Cullen a highly contented man when he spoke after the game, as was his captain Caelan Doris. But Munster coach Graham Rowntree wasn’t too downcast when Malachy Clerkin caught up with him. “I thought we did the occasion justice,” he said. “I’ve been around the world at stadiums. I’ve not been to this one before. Wow. Yeah – wow. It’s a shame we’re not leaving here with a W.”

John O’Sullivan kept a close eye on RG Snyman’s performance against his old comrades, reckoning that as he “gets closer to peak condition, his influence, already appreciable, will increase further”. John also picked out five things we learnt from the game, among them Leinster lording it in the skies, their lineout work first class.

Ulster had a happy URC weekend too, Michael Sadlier in Belfast to see them beat Connacht 32-27 in a cracker of a game.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran was at at Semple Stadium to see Loughmore-Castleiney beat Toomevara in the Tipperary hurling final, while Denis Walsh writes about the great leveller that is relegation, even Brian Cody, of all people, experiencing it after his James Stephens lost to Glenmore in the Kilkenny hurling relegation final.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor reports on John ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s appeal against his 10-month suspension. “I haven’t slept for six weeks. My heart’s gone out of the game, and I absolutely love the game,” said the trainer.

TV Watch: Derry City can draw level on points with Shelbourne at the top of the Premier Division table .... if they beat Sligo Rovers this evening (RTÉ 2, 7.15pm). But so wacky has this season been, you wouldn’t be wagering your home on the result. Later, there’s a rather tasty Nations League meeting between Germany and the Netherlands (Virgin Media Three, 7.45pm).