Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse Racing

One of the most prestigious annual horse races in the world, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe takes place at the weekend at Longchamp Racecourse in Paris. The best middle-distance horses from Ireland, Britain, France and elsewhere will meet for the biggest race of the flat season. – Sunday, Virgin Media

Cricket

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup begins in the UAE this week. It was originally planned to take place in Bangladesh but was moved due to political unrest. Unfortunately, Ireland is not among the 10 nations taking part, despite topping their group in the qualifiers. They lost their subsequent match against Scotland, which took the Scots to their first finals tournament. – October 3rd-20th, Sky Sports

Soccer

While Bohemians haven’t had the greatest of league campaigns – to put it mildly – they have a season-defining game this week. On Friday, they host Derry City in the FAI Cup semi-final at Dalymount Park. Beaten in last year’s decider, Bohemians haven’t claimed the cup title since 2008, when they defeated Derry on penalties after extra-time. On Sunday, in the second semi-final, Drogheda United – who have also struggled in the Premier Division this season – host First Division side Wexford. – Friday and Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (September 30th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Bills @ Ravens

RUGBY – RugbyPass – Women’s international – 3am New Zealand v Ireland

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.15pm Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Bournemouth v Southampton

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Villarreal v Las Palmas

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend’s highlights

TUESDAY (October 1st)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Seahawks @ Lions

SAILING – TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm Louis Vuitton Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.15pm Binche-Chimay-Binche

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Stuttgart v Sparta Prague

SOCCER – Virgin Media More – Champions League – 5.45pm Salzburg v Brest

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 7.45pm Norwich v Leeds

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Borussia Dortmund v Celtic

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Slovan Bratislava v Man City

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Arsenal v PSG

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm West Brom v Middlesbrough

WEDNESDAY (October 2nd)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from noon – 1st ODI Ireland v South Africa

SAILING – TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3pm Louis Vuitton Cup

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta

SOCCER – Virgin Media More – Champions League – 5.45pm Girona v Feyenoord , 8pm Lille v Real Madrid

, 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 7.45pm Preston NE v Watford

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Aston Villa v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Liverpool v Bologna

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

THURSDAY (October 3rd)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 11am Bangladesh v Scotland , 3pm Pakistan v Sri Lanka

, 3pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight Sanderson Farms Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm Lazio v Nice

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm Ferencváros v Tottenham

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Conference League – 5.45pm Dinamo Minsk v Hearts

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Conference League – 5.45pm Molde v Larne , 8pm Fiorentina v The New Saints

, 8pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 8pm Porto v Manchester Utd

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Conference League – 8pm Shamrock Rovers v APOEL

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa League – 8pm Rangers v Lyon

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Conference League – 8pm Chelsea v Gent

FRIDAY (October 4th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Buccaneers @ Falcons

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-10am Aramco Team Series

Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 11am South Africa v West Indies , 3pm India v New Zealand

, 3pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from noon – 2nd ODI Ireland v South Africa

SAILING – TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3pm Louis Vuitton Cup

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-0.30am Sanderson Farms Championship

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Scarlets v Connacht

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Cardiff v Glasgow

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Augsburg v Borussia M’gladbach

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – FAI Cup Semi-final – 7.45pm Bohemians v Derry City

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Northampton v Harlequins

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sunderland v Leeds Utd

SATURDAY (October 5th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7am-10am Aramco Team Series

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 11am Australia v Sri Lanka , 3pm Bangladesh v England

, 3pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Burnley v Preston NE

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm Norwich City v Hull City

SAILING – TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm Louis Vuitton Cup

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media Two, 1pm-4pm Ascot, Newmarket & Redcar

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Espanyol v Mallorca

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm West Ham Utd v Ipswich Town

RUGBY – Premier Sports – URC – 3pm Bulls v Ulster

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Bath v Bristol , 5.30pm Newcastle v Leicester

, 5.30pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.15pm Benetton v Leinster , 7.35pm Munster v Ospreys

, 7.35pm RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Dragons v Sharks , 7.35pm Zebre v Stormers

, 7.35pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Everton v Newcastle Utd

BOXING – TNT Sports 2 from 7pm Nick Ball v Ronny Rios

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Athlone Town v Bohemians

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Inter Milan v Torino

GREYHOUND RACING – Virgin Media Two, 9pm-10pm – Cork The Laurels

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Sanderson Farms Championship

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

RUGBY – RugbyPass TV – Women’s international – 11.45pm Canada v Ireland

SUNDAY (October 6th)