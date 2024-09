Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

The rise and rise of women’s soccer in recent years continues. In 2018, the Women’s Super League in England went fully professional, and in a few short seasons it has become, surely, the best domestic women’s club competition in the world. The 2024-25 WSL begins this week. Last season, Chelsea secured their fifth title in a row, though they only pipped Manchester City on goal difference. There will be, of course, many Irish internationals on show – including Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Courtney Brosnan (Everton) and Izzy Atkinson (newly-promoted Crystal Palace). – BBC, Sky Sports & YouTube, Sep 20th, 2024 to May 11th, 2025

Boxing

In an all-English showdown on Saturday night, Anthony Joshua will be hoping to become a three-time world heavyweight champion when he faces reigning IBF title-holder Daniel Dubios in front of a huge (possibly record-breaking) crowd at Wembley Stadium. Dubois won the interim title by stopping Filip Hrgovic in June, but was upgraded to official champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the regular belt. Joshua bounced back from consecutive defeats to Usyk to win four bouts in a row – including stopping former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, in March. – Saturday, Sky Box Office

Rugby

The 21-round United Rugby Championship begins again this week, and there’s a big local game first up with Connacht travelling down the M18 to take on Munster in the first round. All four Irish provinces have claimed the league title at least once over the years, with Glasgow Warriors the reigning champions of the 16-team competition (made up of four each from Ireland, Wales and South Africa, plus two each from Scotland and Italy). – RTÉ, TG4 & Premier Sports, Sep 20th, 2024 to June 14th, 2025

MONDAY (Sep 16th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Bears @ Texans

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5.05pm, 7pm-11pm English Open

SAILING – TNT Sports 1 from 1pm Louis Vuitton Cup

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Birmingham v Wrexham

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Sep 17th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Falcons @ Eagles

SAILING – TNT Sports 1 from 1pm Louis Vuitton Cup

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm English Open

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 5.45pm Young Boys v Aston Villa , 8pm Real Madrid v Stuttgart

, 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 5.45pm Juventus v PSV , 8pm Bayern München v Dinamo Zagreb

, 8pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6pm Mallorca v Real Sociedad

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – League Cup – 7.45pm Everton v Southampton , 7.45pm Preston NE v Fulham , 7.45pm QPR v Crystal Palace

, 7.45pm , 7.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm AC Milan v Liverpool

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm Sporting CP v Lille

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup – 8pm Man Utd v Barnsley

WEDNESDAY (Sep 18th)

SAILING – TNT Sports 2 from 1pm Louis Vuitton Cup

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm English Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3.50pm-5pm Wallonie Grand Prix

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Champions League – 5.45pm Sparta Prague v Salzburg

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Bologna v Shakhtar Donetsk , 8pm PSG v Girona

, 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – League Cup – 7.45pm Brighton v Wolverhampton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup – 8pm Coventry v Tottenham

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Celtic v Slovan Bratislava

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Man City v Inter Milan

THURSDAY (Sep 19th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Main Event, 8.30am-6pm BMW PGA Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 1st ODI England v Australia

SAILING – TNT Sports 2 from 1pm Louis Vuitton Cup

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm English Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-4pm – LET La Sella Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm – LPGA Queen City Championship

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 5.45pm Feyenoord v Bayer Leverkusen , 8pm Monaco v Barcelona

, 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Red Star Belgrade v Benfica , 8pm Atlético Madrid v RB Leipzig

, 8pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Atalanta v Arsenal

FRIDAY (Sep 20th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Patriots @ Jets

GOLF – Sky Sports Main Event, 8.30am-6pm BMW PGA Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10am – Practice Singapore Grand Prix

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm English Open

TENNIS – Eurosport 2, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm Laver Cup

SAILING – TNT Sports 4 from 1pm Louis Vuitton Cup

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-4pm – LET La Sella Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm – LPGA Queen City Championship

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 7pm Chelsea v Aston Villa

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Augsburg v Mainz 05

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Edinburgh v Leinster

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Cardiff v Zebre

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Bath v Northampton

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Stoke v Hull

SATURDAY (Sep 21st)

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 1 from 3am China Open Semi-finals

RUGBY – Sky Sports+ – Rugby Championship – 6.45am Australia v New Zealand

GOLF – Sky Sports Main Event, 8.30am-6pm BMW PGA Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.15am – Practice & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 2nd ODI England v Australia

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm West Ham v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Sunderland v Middlesbrough

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm QPR v Millwall

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm English Open

RACING – UTV, 12.55pm-4pm Ayr & Newbury

SAILING – TNT Sports 3 from 1pm Louis Vuitton Cup

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-4pm – LET La Sella Open

TENNIS – Eurosport 2, 2pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm Laver Cup

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Liverpool v Bournemouth

RUGBY – Premier Sports – URC – 3pm Dragons v Ospreys

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Exeter v Leicester , 5.30pm Gloucester v Saracens

, 5.30pm BOXING – Sky Box Office from 4pm – London Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 4pm-5.15pm World Para Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5pm Juventus v Napoli

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports – URC – 5.30pm Munster v Connacht

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Crystal Palace v Man Utd

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 5.30pm Rangers v Dundee

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v M’gladbach

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm – LPGA Queen City Championship

RUGBY – Premier Sports – URC – 7.35pm Benetton v Scarlets , 7.45pm Ulster v Glasgow

, 7.45pm RUGBY – Sky Sports+ – Rugby Championship – 10pm Argentina v South Africa

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Sep 22nd)