More than the Games: Triathlon postponed due to river water quality in Paris

The Seine river from the Alexandre III bridg, after the cancellation of the para-triathlon competition during the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkioo/AFP/ via Getty Images

Who said Triathletes are in Seine?

Concerns over the water quality of the Seine in Paris caused the postponement of the Para triathlon on Sunday.

Ireland’s Chloe MacCombe, Judith MacCombe and Cassie Cava were all due to be in action but a statement released by World Triathlon at 5:39am confirmed what had been rumoured, that indeed the event would not go ahead as planned. It has been rescheduled for Monday.

“The latest water quality tests show a substantial decrease on the water quality in the river after a release of water upstream of the competition venue following the rain episodes of the last two days,” read the official statement.

“As a result of the releases, the water quality at the competition venue on Sunday, September 1, is considered not suitable for swimming. It has been decided to schedule all 11 Para triathlon medal events on 2 September. This is subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming.

“Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes and with these conditions the Para triathlon events cannot happen.”

If the water quality is not deemed acceptable for the triathlon to proceed by September 3rd, then the event will take place as a duathlon – cycling and running only.

Ellen Keane reacts after finishing fourth in the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB8 Final at La Défense Arena in Paris, France. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Keane to finish on a high

Ellen Keane took to social media on Sunday evening to express her gratitude for all the support she has received since finishing fourth in the pool on day two of the Games in Paris.

“On Friday my heart broke a little with a 4th-place finish by 0.19,” she said.

“But it’s been put back together thanks to every single person who came to cheer me on, every single person who has gone out of their way to send me a kind message, my team-mates and friends in the village who have given me so many lovely hugs. Weirdly, a gold medal in Tokyo felt an awful lot lonelier than no medal in Paris.

Thank you for holding me. C’est la vie.”

Great Britain's Natasha Baker. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire.

New mums waste no time getting back on the horse

Dressage riders Katrine Kristensen (Denmark) and Natasha Baker (Britain) are preparing for the team event at Château de Versailles in Paris but they have more than that in common.

Both welcomed babies during 2023 and have wasted no time getting back up on the horse to compete at the Paralympic Games.

Kristensen had daughter Agnes last year while Baker has been busy with baby Joshua.

“Motherhood has definitely changed the way I look at my competitive career,” said Baker.

“Riding was my entire life since I was 10. I only had one vision. But, my goodness, Joshua coming along has completely changed my life upside down. He is the most important thing in my world.

“Being a mum is a superpower. I’m excited to go into that arena knowing that my little man will be waiting for me when I get back. Seeing his face will be the best thing ever.”

In Numbers: 2

The number of medals Team Ireland has won so far at these Paralympic Games. Róisín Ní Riain claimed the maiden medal with silver in the swimming pool on day two while Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal added another silver in the velodrome on Sunday.

Quote of the day

“This medal was for my father. My mother has his Greek flag with her here. I felt him with me as I was running today. I could see him at the end. He was telling me, ‘Come, run, run to me’. And I was running as fast as I could.” – 100m T38 silver medallist Lida-Maria Manthopoulou talking about her dad, Aias Manthopoulo, who died in 2023.