Ulster counties dominate minor football team of the year

Derry's James Sargent in action against Armagh's Jack Loughran in the Ulster Minor Football Final. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

After seeing his county to All-Ireland glory, Derry’s James Sargent has been named the 2024 Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Player of the Year.

The Lavey clubman was one of five Derry players named on the Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Team of the Year announced on Wednesday which was dominated by Ulster talent.

Sargent’s team-mates Ronan Canavan, Luke Grant, Eamon Young and Dylan Rocks also earned places on the team of the year.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Armagh had four players recognised, while the remaining six spots were shared evenly by Munster champions Kerry and Connacht champions Mayo.

GAA president Jarlath Burns credited the players on a “thrilling” minor championship.

“The showcase of talent at each stage of the championship has been extremely impressive, culminating in an incredibly exciting all-Ulster final. A bright future lies ahead for these players, and I look forward to seeing their development in the GAA over the coming years.”