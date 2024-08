Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Athletics

Missing the Olympic Games? Well, the Diamond League – the annual series of elite athletic events – has wasted no time in getting back into gear, with parts 11 and 12 of the 15-leg series scheduled for this week. First up is Athletissima in Luasanne, where there is a star-studded line-up expected – for example, the men’s 400 metres will include all three recent Olympic medallists – Quincy Hall (gold), Matthew Hudson-Smith (silver) and Muzala Samukonga (bronze). The World Athletics show will then move to Silesia, Poland at the weekend. – Thursday, BBC & Virgin Media

Soccer

Two clubs who have had very different seasons meet on Friday at Tolka Park. Shelbourne are currently sitting at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division table, two points clear of Derry City. Their upcoming opponents, Bohemians, are much closer the other end of the table, and desperately need to pick up some points to put distance between them and the relegation slots. Regardless, this match-up is always a big Dublin derby. – Friday, Virgin Media

American Football

The opening game of the US College Football season will take place in Dublin this weekend when Georgia Tech take on Florida State University. Last season, 49,000 spectators watched Notre Dame defeat Navy at the Aviva Stadium and another big crowd is expected on Saturday. Georgia Tech played in Ireland in 2016, but it will be Florida State University’s first overseas football fixture. – Saturday, TG4

MONDAY (Aug 19th)

NFL – Sky Sports Action – Pre-season – 1am Saints @ 49ers

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 3 Vuelta a España

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm – 2nd Test, D5 West Indies v South Africa

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Real Valladolid v Espanyol , 8.30pm Villarreal v Atlético Madrid

, 8.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Leicester v Tottenham

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Aug 20th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 4 Vuelta a España

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Bodø/Glimt v Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Dinamo Zagreb v Qarabağ

WEDNESDAY (Aug 21st)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 1st Test, D1 England v Sri Lanka

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 5 Vuelta a España

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm York

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Young Boys v Galatasaray

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Dynamo Kyiv v Salzburg

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Malmö v Sparta Prague

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Midtjylland v Slovan Bratislava

THURSDAY (Aug 22nd)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D2 England v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm – AIG Women’s Open

SAILING – TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3.30pm America’s Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 6 Vuelta a España

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm York

ATHLETICS – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm – Lausanne Diamond League

GOLF – Sky Sports+, noon-5pm Danish Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight BMW Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Notts County v Grimsby Town

FRIDAY (Aug 23rd)

NFL – Sky Sports Action – Pre-season – 1.20am Bears @ Chiefs

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D3 England v Sri Lanka

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11am – Practice Dutch Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports+, noon-5pm Danish Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm AIG Women’s Open

SAILING – TNT Sports 3, 1pm-3.30pm America’s Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 7 Vuelta a España

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm York

RACING – TG4, 5.30pm-7pm Killarney Racecourse

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Celta de Vigo v Valencia , 8.30pm Sevilla v Villarreal

, 8.30pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight BMW Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm – 1st T20 West Indies v South Africa

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm M’gladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Bohemians

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds Utd

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+ – Super League – 8pm Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

SATURDAY (Aug 24th)

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 2am-12.30pm Japan Open Semi-finals

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.15am – Practice & Qualifying Dutch Grand Prix

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D4 England v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports+, 11.30am-4pm Danish Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm AIG Women’s Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Brighton v Man Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm QPR v Plymouth

SAILING – TNT Sports 3, 1pm-3.30pm America’s Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 8 Vuelta a España

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm York

RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s interpro – 2.30pm Connacht v Munster

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Man City v Ipswich Town

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+ – Super League – 3pm St Helens v Hull KR

SPORTS – TG4 – College Football from Dublin – 5pm Georgia Tech v Florida State

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Aston Villa v Arsenal

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

NFL – Virgin Media Two & Sky Sports Mix – Pre-season – 6pm Steelers @ Lions

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Barcelona v Athletic Club , 8.30pm Espanyol v Real Sociedad

, 8.30pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm BMW Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8.30pm Getafe v Rayo Vallecano

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Aug 25th)