US beat Ireland to lift Aga Khan Trophy at RDS

Team USA from left to right Lucy Davis, Aaron Vale, Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland, Mclain Ward and Spencer Smith celebrate with the Aga Khan Trophy. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ireland have finished second in the Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show for the Aga Khan Trophy.

Michael Blake’s team of Darragh Kenny, Mark McAuley, Denis Lynch and Cian O’Connor fought bravely until the end but came up short by a solitary pole down, pipped by United States after anchor rider McLain Ward delivered a clear round under pressure on Callas to secure the victory.

Britain, who had been seventh in the standings after round one, came through the pack to finish on the podium in third.

“We were a little out of luck today,” Ireland’s Chef d’Equipe Blake said.

“I’m so proud of our lads, though. After a long year they’ve done a great job. If things had been just a little different we’d have won, but we were very close.

“We’ve gone to America twice and beaten them on their home soil and I suppose they’ve paid us back now.

“Darragh barely nudged his fence and it came down and Mark’s first one was a very late fall, with the crowd then getting after him a little bit before his second.

“Denis was the unluckiest ride of the day – I don’t know how his pole came down – but congratulations to the United States on a well-deserved win.

“I really feel for Denis, because he rode so well. Vistogrand has developed and developed and he deserved to be double clear today.”

The Irish got off to a perfect start in round one as, with a number of clear rounds coming before them, Kenny and his mount VDL Cartello jumped superbly well for a faultless display to get the team off to a flyer.

McAuley was next in on the Irish Sport Horse GRS Lady Amaro and they duly delivered to keep Ireland perfect, before Lynch and Vistogrand did the same to ensure a faultless round one.

O’Connor, Ireland’s anchor, had one pole down and a time fault on Fancy De Kergane but it mattered little and was merely used as a sighter for round two.

After the break, one by one the teams begin to whittle away as Ireland and United States battled it out at the head of affairs.

Kenny had his unlucky four faults and McAuley eight before Lynch and Vistogrand, after a magnificent display, finished on four themselves.

With United States also dropping poles it was left to the ever-reliable O’Connor and Fancy De Kergane to go clear under massive pressure to keep the squeeze on America’s anchor Ward.

O’Connor’s nine-year-old was foot perfect and came home to a rapturous reception from the RDS crowd, before Ward secured the victory as Ireland settled for second.