Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Equestrian
The 2024 Dublin Horse Show begins on Wednesday, with live television coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With almost 168 classes and competitions, the highlights include the Nations Cup of Ireland (the Aga Khan Trophy) on Friday, the Defender Puissance on Saturday, and the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday (which has a prize fund of €500,000). – RTÉ, Friday-Sunday
Cycling
Riders for the 22 teams competing in the 2024 Vuelta a España will being their three-week journey around Portugal and Spain at the weekend. Starting in Lisbon, the first three days will be spent in Portugal, before the event moves across the border. One of cycling’s prestigious Grand Tours, it will culminate in Madrid on Sunday, September 8th. – Eurosport, starts Saturday (Aug 17th)
Soccer
The inaugural Women’s All-Island Cup was held last year, with Galway United defeating Cliftonville 1-0 in the decider. This season’s competition involved 16 teams – 11 from the League of Ireland and five from the Northern Ireland Football League. The final at the weekend will involve the reigning champions taking on Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. – Saturday, TG4
MONDAY (Aug 12th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 11am-3pm – Stage 1 Women’s Tour de France
- GAA – TG4, 7.15pm-9.30pm – Carlow Charity game
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Luton Town v Burnley
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights
TUESDAY (Aug 13th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 2.40pm-5.30pm – Stage 2 & 3 Women’s Tour de France
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 1st Round – 8pm Sheffield Utd v Wrexham
WEDNESDAY (Aug 14th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 12.50pm-3.30pm – Stage 4 Women’s Tour de France
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – League Cup, 1st Round – 7.45pm Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 1st Round – 8pm Leeds Utd v Middlesbrough
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Super Cup Final – 8pm Real Madrid v Atalanta
THURSDAY (Aug 15th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Czech Masters
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 12.50pm-3.30pm – Stage 5 Women’s Tour de France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm – 2nd Test, D1 West Indies v South Africa
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm St Jude Championship
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Athletic Club v Getafe, 8.30pm Real Betis v Girona
FRIDAY (Aug 16th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 12.50pm-3.30pm – Stage 6 Women’s Tour de France
- EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 1.45pm-6pm Dublin Horse Show
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm – 2nd Test, D2 West Indies v South Africa
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Celta de Vigo v Deportivo Alavés, 8.30pm Las Palmas v Sevilla
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 7.45pm Ulm v Bayern Munich
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Coventry City v Oxford Utd
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Man Utd v Fulham
SATURDAY (Aug 17th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 8.05am New Zealand v Argentina, 10.45am Australia v South Africa
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-3.15pm; TG4, 12.30pm-2.15pm – Stage 7 Women’s Tour de France
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Ipswich Town v Liverpool
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm West Brom v Leeds Utd
- RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury, Ripon & Newmarket
- RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s Interpros – 2.30pm Ulster v Connacht, 4.45pm Munster v Leinster
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 2.30pm Hull FC v London Broncos, 5pm Wigan Warriors v St Helens, 7.30pm Warrington v Leeds Rhinos
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 2.45pm – 2nd Test, D3 West Indies v South Africa
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v Wolverhampton
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-8pm – Stage 1 Vuelta a España
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm West Ham Utd v Aston Villa
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 5.30pm Rangers v St Johnstone
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Genoa v Inter Milan
- EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 6pm-7.30pm Dublin Horse Show
- BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7pm – London Denzel Bentley v Derrick Osaze
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Supercup Final – 7.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s All-Island Cup Final – 7.35pm Galway Utd v Shamrock Rovers
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8.30pm Valencia v Barcelona
- NFL – Sky Sports Mix – Pre-season – 9pm Lions @ Chiefs, Midnight Commanders @ Dolphins
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Aug 18th)
- NFL – Virgin Media Two – Pre-season – Midnight Bills @ Steelers
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 1am Christian Mbilli v Sergiy Derevyanchenko
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 3am Dricus Du Plessis v Israel Adesanya
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – Noon Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday
- MOTOGP – TNT Sports 2 from 12.15pm Grand Prix of Austria
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 2 Vuelta a España
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 1.30pm Leigh Leopards v Salford RD, 4pm Catalans Dragons v Hull KR, 6.30pm Huddersfield v Castleford
- GAA – TG4 from 2pm Club championships (TBA)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 2pm Brentford v Crystal Palace, 4.30pm Chelsea v Man City
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm – 2nd Test, D4 West Indies v South Africa
- EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 2.45pm-5.40pm Dublin Horse Show
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 3pm Celtic v Hibernian
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 3pm Bolton v Wrexham
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3pm-6.30pm; TG4, 9pm-9.30pm (highlights) – Final stage Women’s Tour de France
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – La Liga – 8.30pm Mallorca v Real Madrid
- OLYMPICS – BBC 1, 8.30pm-10pm Homecoming for Team GB
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2
- NFL – Sky Sports Action – Pre-season – 1am Saints @ 49ers