Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Equestrian

The 2024 Dublin Horse Show begins on Wednesday, with live television coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With almost 168 classes and competitions, the highlights include the Nations Cup of Ireland (the Aga Khan Trophy) on Friday, the Defender Puissance on Saturday, and the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday (which has a prize fund of €500,000). – RTÉ, Friday-Sunday

Cycling

Riders for the 22 teams competing in the 2024 Vuelta a España will being their three-week journey around Portugal and Spain at the weekend. Starting in Lisbon, the first three days will be spent in Portugal, before the event moves across the border. One of cycling’s prestigious Grand Tours, it will culminate in Madrid on Sunday, September 8th. – Eurosport, starts Saturday (Aug 17th)

Soccer

The inaugural Women’s All-Island Cup was held last year, with Galway United defeating Cliftonville 1-0 in the decider. This season’s competition involved 16 teams – 11 from the League of Ireland and five from the Northern Ireland Football League. The final at the weekend will involve the reigning champions taking on Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. – Saturday, TG4

MONDAY (Aug 12th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 11am-3pm – Stage 1 Women’s Tour de France

GAA – TG4, 7.15pm-9.30pm – Carlow Charity game

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Luton Town v Burnley

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

TUESDAY (Aug 13th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 2.40pm-5.30pm – Stage 2 & 3 Women’s Tour de France

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 1st Round – 8pm Sheffield Utd v Wrexham

WEDNESDAY (Aug 14th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 12.50pm-3.30pm – Stage 4 Women’s Tour de France

SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – League Cup, 1st Round – 7.45pm Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 1st Round – 8pm Leeds Utd v Middlesbrough

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Super Cup Final – 8pm Real Madrid v Atalanta

THURSDAY (Aug 15th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Czech Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 12.50pm-3.30pm – Stage 5 Women’s Tour de France

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm – 2nd Test, D1 West Indies v South Africa

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm St Jude Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Athletic Club v Getafe, 8.30pm Real Betis v Girona

FRIDAY (Aug 16th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1 & TG4, 12.50pm-3.30pm – Stage 6 Women’s Tour de France

EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 1.45pm-6pm Dublin Horse Show

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm – 2nd Test, D2 West Indies v South Africa

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Celta de Vigo v Deportivo Alavés , 8.30pm Las Palmas v Sevilla

, 8.30pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 7.45pm Ulm v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Coventry City v Oxford Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Man Utd v Fulham

SATURDAY (Aug 17th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 8.05am New Zealand v Argentina , 10.45am Australia v South Africa

, 10.45am CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-3.15pm; TG4, 12.30pm-2.15pm – Stage 7 Women’s Tour de France

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Ipswich Town v Liverpool

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm West Brom v Leeds Utd

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury, Ripon & Newmarket

RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s Interpros – 2.30pm Ulster v Connacht , 4.45pm Munster v Leinster

, 4.45pm RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 2.30pm Hull FC v London Broncos , 5pm Wigan Warriors v St Helens , 7.30pm Warrington v Leeds Rhinos

, 5pm , 7.30pm CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 2.45pm – 2nd Test, D3 West Indies v South Africa

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v Wolverhampton

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-8pm – Stage 1 Vuelta a España

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm West Ham Utd v Aston Villa

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 5.30pm Rangers v St Johnstone

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Genoa v Inter Milan

EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 6pm-7.30pm Dublin Horse Show

BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7pm – London Denzel Bentley v Derrick Osaze

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Supercup Final – 7.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s All-Island Cup Final – 7.35pm Galway Utd v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8.30pm Valencia v Barcelona

NFL – Sky Sports Mix – Pre-season – 9pm Lions @ Chiefs , Midnight Commanders @ Dolphins

, Midnight SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Aug 18th)