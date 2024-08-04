Olympics Day 9 live updates: Daniel Wiffen chases second gold in 1500m freestyle final

Irish in Action at the Olympics on Sunday:

10.17am: Golf - Shane Lowry (Final round)

Shane Lowry (Final round) From 10.45am: Athletics - Nicola Tuthill (Hammer qualifying round)

- Nicola Tuthill (Hammer qualifying round) From 11.0am : Sailing - Finn Lynch (Dinghy races 7 and 8)

: - Finn Lynch (Dinghy races 7 and 8) 11.28am : Golf - Rory McIlroy (Final round)

: - Rory McIlroy (Final round) 1pm: Cycling - Megan Armitage (Road Race)

- Megan Armitage (Road Race) From 1.30pm : Sailing - Eve McMahon (Dinghy races 7 and 8)

: - Eve McMahon (Dinghy races 7 and 8) 2.35pm : Canoe Slalom - Liam Jegou (Kayak Cross heat 2)

: - Liam Jegou (Kayak Cross heat 2) 3.0pm : Canoe Slalom - Noel Hendrick (Kayak Cross heat 7)

: - Noel Hendrick (Kayak Cross heat 7) 4.20pm : Canoe Slalom - Madison Corcoran (Kayak Cross heat 8)

: - Madison Corcoran (Kayak Cross heat 8) 5.37pm: Swimming - Daniel Wiffen (1,500m Freestyle final)

- Daniel Wiffen (1,500m Freestyle final) 8.10pm: Athletics - Cathal Doyle (1,500m semi-finals)

Tennis: Novak Djokovic meets Carlos Alcaraz in today’s singles final, in what is a repeat of last month’s Wimbledon decider which the Spaniard won in straight sets. The match will start around 12.30.

Hammer: After failing to register a throw with her first effort, Nicola Tuthill gets on the board with a solid 68.87m with her second. She’s up to sixth in her 16-strong qualifying group with the top 12 going through to the final.

Shane Sheridan Castlegar Galway supporting the golfers in Paris. Bringing GAA to the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/KofdJDoixF — johnny watterson (@wattersonjohnny) August 4, 2024

Golf: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both produced fine rounds of 66 on Saturday, but Lowry is still nine strokes off the lead, so will need a minor-ish miracle in today’s final round to get himself into contention for a spot on the podium - he teed off at 10.17am. McIlroy, though, has a more than decent chance of a medal if he can find his mojo. He’s tied for sixth, just four shots adrift of leaders Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm, three behind Tommy Fleetwood, and one short of Hideki Matsuyama and Nicolai Hoejgaard. He starts at 11.28am.

[ Rory McIlroy moves into Olympic gold medal picture after 66 in third roundOpens in new window ]

Hammer: Bandon’s Nicola Tuthill makes her Olympic bow this morning in the qualifying round of the hammer, the 20-year-old the youngest competitor in the field. She made a big impression in the European Championships back in June when she finished ninth in what was her first senior final. She is only the third female Irish thrower to make it to the Olympics, following Patricia Walsh (discus, 1984) and Eileen O’Keeffe (hammer, 2008).

Kellie Harrington: There’s no pulling punches here, so to speak, but it’s been a hugely disappointing Olympics for our boxing team, nine of the 10-strong group making early exits, one or two not helped by peculiar judging, to put it politely. Harrington, then, was left to fly the flag, securing at least bronze with a brilliant display in her quarter-final.

And now we’re talking at least silver after she beat Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira in her semi-final on Saturday night, the same woman she defeated to win gold in Tokyo. Johnny Watterson was on hand to see Harrington remain on track to retain her Olympic title.

[ Kellie Harrington to fight for second Olympic gold medal after stunning semi-final winOpens in new window ]

"I actually have no words for a change. I'm speechless..."



Kellie Harrington is overcome with emotion after booking her place in Tuesday's 60kg #Boxing final.#RTESport #Paris2024

📺 Watch https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ

📱Updates https://t.co/7oDcUYslbX pic.twitter.com/c2IZ0JsmKr — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 3, 2024

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!!!



You came to Paris for one thing and you got it 🥇 #TeamIreland | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/NiTdJXtWmg — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 3, 2024

Rhys McClenaghan: Where else would we start our Saturday catch-up but with this fella? After the heartache he endured in Tokyo, he’d have been forgiven for packing it all in and choosing a more leisurely life. But there he was in the Arena Bercy with gold draped around his neck, Ireland’s first Olympic medallist in gymnastics. Magnificent.

Ian O’Riordan was there to witness McClenaghan “again balancing his incredibly cool nerve and biting ambition with another dazzling display of excellence on the pommel horse”. (In time, our consciences will forgive us for hoping the last four competitors in the final would, well, slip off their high horses).

[ Tears of joy flow as Rhys McClenaghan wins historic Olympic gold medal for IrelandOpens in new window ]

Good morning everyone. Did any of you have the maddest of dreams last night about Ireland winning a medal on each and every one of the last six days at these Olympic Games, the latest a gold for Rhys McClenaghan on Saturday? And then you woke up and realised it all actually happened? Same here. We’re in pinch-yerself territory. We’ve already matched our highest ever medal haul, achieved at London 2012 ….. with a whole week to go.

Lest you forget: Monday: Mona McSharry (bronze). Tuesday: Daniel Wiffen (gold). Wednesday: Kellie Harrington (bronze, at least… and now with another shot at gold). Thursday: Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch (bronze). Friday: Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (gold). Saturday: Rhys McClenaghan (gold). Sunday: No pressure at all, Daniel Wiffen, but it would be very nice if you could keep this daily dose of delight going in this afternoon’s 1,500m freestyle final (5.37pm).

But after the glut of Irish activity the last week, we have a slightly quieter day today with a mere 11 of our team in action. Among the day’s highlights are finals in the men’s 100m in athletics, the women’s 50m freestyle in swimming, and in the men’s singles in tennis and table tennis.