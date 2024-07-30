Hong Kong swimmer Haughey congratulated by Tánaiste on winning Olympics bronze medal

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has congratulated Hong Kong’s Olympic swimmer Siobhán Haughey, a grand-niece of former taoiseach Charles Haughey, on her bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
Ms Haughey (26) took third place in the women’s 200m freestyle with a time of 1:54.55 on Monday night.
In a post on X on Tuesday, the Fianna Fáil leader said it was “a proud day” for the Haughey family.
Ms Haughey’s father’s first cousin and Fianna Fáil TD Seán Haughey was also among those to congratulate her. The Dublin Bay North TD travelled over to the Paris Games to watch Ms Haughey compete.
Minister of State at the Department of Sport Thomas Byrne also praised Ms Haughey on X and said she had “a very strong and notable Irish connection”.
Ms Haughey became the first swimmer representing Hong Kong to win an Olympic medal when she secured silver in the women’s 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Ms Haughey’s father Darach, a nephew of the late taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader, emigrated some 30 years ago to Hong Kong, where he met his wife Canjo.
Meanwhile, Mona McSharry (23) won Ireland’s first Olympic medal at the Paris Games on Monday night, securing bronze in the 100m breaststroke final in Paris.
