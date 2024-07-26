Peter Moor’s 79 helps Ireland take slight advantage over Zimbabwe at Stormont

Andy McBrine's 47-run partnership for the last wicket with Matthew Humphreys gave Ireland a 40-run advantage after the first innings of the Test match at Stormont. Photograph: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Test match – Day 2 of 5: Zimbabwe 1st inns 210 (71.3 ovs) (P Masvaure 74, J Gumbie 49, S Williams 35; A McBrine 3-37, B McCarthy 3-42, M Adair 2-49) & 12-0 (4 ovs) trail Ireland 250 (P Moor 79, A McBrine 28, M Humphreys 27no; T Chivanga 3-39, B Muzarabani 3-53, T Chatara 2-47)

Peter Moor struck 79 for Ireland on day two of their one-off Test with Zimbabwe, but the historic fixture in Belfast remains finely poised.

Ireland were able to establish a potentially crucial 40-run first innings lead at Stormont Cricket Ground after they made 250 on the second day with Moor impressive against the country of his birth.

A collapse followed Moor’s dismissal before a fine 47-run partnership for the last wicket between Andy McBrine and Matthew Humphreys proved vital as Zimbabwe, who were dismissed for 210 on day one, closed on 12 without loss.

Opener Moor put on 71 for the first wicket with captain Andrew Balbirnie during a strong morning session before Tanaka Chivanga made the breakthrough. Balbirnie departed for 19 and Curtis Campher was out cheaply as Ireland got to lunch on 115 for two.

Moor, who was born in Harare and represented Zimbabwe before he switched to play for Ireland in 2023 owing to an Irish passport, had reached 50 by this point.

However, Moor watched Harry Tector get pinned in front lbw by Chivanga two balls into the afternoon session.

When Moor was dismissed for 79 off 105 balls by Blessing Muzarabani, Ireland quickly went from 165 for three to 189 to seven with Sean Williams securing the crucial scalp of Paul Stirling for 22.

McBrine stuck around either side of tea and a rain delay before he found an important ally in number 11 Humphreys.

Humphreys smashed one six in a 31-ball innings of 27 not out to put on 47 runs for the final wicket with McBrine, who was out for 28 to end Ireland’s innings on 250.

There was still time for Zimbabwe to face four overs, but the tourists’ opening duo survived to keep the fixture in Belfast, which made Northern Ireland the 23rd nation to host a men’s Test, delicately-poised ahead of day three.