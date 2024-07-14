Two sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer
The 2024 Uefa Women’s Under-19 Championship takes place in Lithuania over the next two weeks. It’s just the second time the Republic of Ireland have qualified for the finals and another marker of the recent progress in the women’s game in Ireland. However, they’ve been handed an incredibly tough group. The Irish women take on reigning champions Spain on Monday, the team Spain beat in the final, Germany, on Thursday, and the side Spain defeated in the semi-final, Netherlands, on Sunday. – July 14th-27th, uefa.tv
Hurling
The last time Cork and Clare met in the All-Ireland senior hurling final was the replayed 2013 decider, which Clare won. Shane O’Donnell famously scored 3-3 for the champions that day, with Patrick Horgan scoring 19 points between the draw and replay. Both will line-up on Sunday again, with another classic, hopefully, in store. – Sunday, RTÉ & BBC
MONDAY (July 15th)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America Final – 1am Argentina v Colombia
- SOCCER – uefa.tv -Women’s Under-19 Euro Championship – Noon Spain v Republic of Ireland
- SOCCER – uefa.tv & BBC Red Button – Men’s Under-19 Euro – Championship – 7pm Northern Ireland v Ukraine
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights
TUESDAY (July 16th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5.15pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5.30pm – Stage 16 Tour de France
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Euro Qualifier – 6pm Republic of Ireland v France
- SOCCER – UTV – Women’s Euro Qualifier – 6pm Sweden v England
- ATHLETICS – Eurosport 2, 7pm-9pm – Lucerne World Continental Tour
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight – Blackpool World Matchplay
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 7.45pm Hibernian v Queen’s Park
- SOCCER – LOITV – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 8pm Shamrock Rovers (0) v Víkingur Reykjavík (0)
WEDNESDAY (July 17th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-4.45pm; ITV4, 2pm-4.45pm; TG4, 11.25am-4.50pm – Stage 17 Tour de France
- CRICKET – BBC 2 & Sky Sports Cricket from 5.45pm – Women’s T20 – England v New Zealand
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight – Blackpool World Matchplay
THURSDAY (July 18th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9pm The Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 2nd Test, D1 England v West Indies
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.50am-5.30pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 11.30am-5.15pm – Stage 18 Tour de France
- SOCCER – uefa.tv – Women’s Under-19 Euro Championship – Noon Republic of Ireland v Germany
- SOCCER – uefa.tv & BBC Red Button – Men’s Under-19 Euro Championship – 7pm Northern Ireland v Italy
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm Open highlights
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship
FRIDAY (July 19th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9pm The Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D2 England v West Indies
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-4.15pm; ITV4, 11.15am-4pm; TG4, 11.05am-4.20pm – Stage 19 Tour de France
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Hungarian Grand Prix
- RUGBY – RugbyPass – U20 World Cup – 3.30pm Third-place play-off, 6pm Final from Cape Town
- DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Warrington Wolves
- RUGBY – Sky Showcase – Super League – 8.05pm Leigh Leopards v London Broncos
- GOLF – BBC 2, 9pm-10.30pm Open highlights
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship
SATURDAY (July 20th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Internationals – 3.30am New Zealand v Fiji, 6.45am Australia v Georgia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-8pm The Open
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 10am – Tokyo Junto Nakatani v Vincent Astrolabio
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D3 England v West Indies
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am – Practice & Qualifying Hungarian Grand Prix
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 12.30pm-4.45pm; TG4, 12.25pm-5pm – Stage 20 Tour de France
- ATHLETICS – BBC 1, 1.15pm-5pm; Virgin Media Two, 2pm-4pm – London Diamond League
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 2pm Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm The Curragh
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Arena – International – 4pm South Africa v Portugal
- BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 6.30pm – Birmingham Nathan Heaney v Brad Pauls
- GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland Women’s SFC Semi-finals – 5pm Cork v Galway, 7.15pm Armagh v Kerry
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 5.15pm Dundee Utd v Ayr Utd
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – International – 8pm Chile v Scotland
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Arena – International – 8pm Uruguay v Argentina
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm Open highlights
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay
- GAA – RTÉ 1, 9.30pm-11.25pm Up for the Match
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship
SUNDAY (July 21st)
- UFC – TNT Sports 2 from 1am – Las Vegas Amanda Lemos v Virna Jandiroba
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8am-7.30pm The Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D4 England v West Indies
- SOCCER – uefa.tv – Women’s Under-19 Euro Championship – Noon Republic of Ireland v Netherlands
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm Hungarian Grand Prix
- DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm – Blackpool Women’s World Matchplay
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-7.30pm; ITV4, 3pm-7.15pm; TG4, 1.30pm-7.20pm – Final stage Tour de France
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons
- GAA – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SHC Final – 3.30pm Cork v Clare
- SOCCER – uefa.tv & BBC Red Button – Men’s Under-19 Euro Championship – 7pm Norway v Northern Ireland
- DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm-10pm – Blackpool World Matchplay Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-9pm LPGA: Dana Open
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm Open highlights
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm Sunday Game
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Barracuda Championship