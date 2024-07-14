Two sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

The 2024 Uefa Women’s Under-19 Championship takes place in Lithuania over the next two weeks. It’s just the second time the Republic of Ireland have qualified for the finals and another marker of the recent progress in the women’s game in Ireland. However, they’ve been handed an incredibly tough group. The Irish women take on reigning champions Spain on Monday, the team Spain beat in the final, Germany, on Thursday, and the side Spain defeated in the semi-final, Netherlands, on Sunday. – July 14th-27th, uefa.tv

Hurling

The last time Cork and Clare met in the All-Ireland senior hurling final was the replayed 2013 decider, which Clare won. Shane O’Donnell famously scored 3-3 for the champions that day, with Patrick Horgan scoring 19 points between the draw and replay. Both will line-up on Sunday again, with another classic, hopefully, in store. – Sunday, RTÉ & BBC

MONDAY (July 15th)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America Final – 1am Argentina v Colombia

SOCCER – uefa.tv -Women’s Under-19 Euro Championship – Noon Spain v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER – uefa.tv & BBC Red Button – Men’s Under-19 Euro – Championship – 7pm Northern Ireland v Ukraine

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

TUESDAY (July 16th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5.15pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5.30pm – Stage 16 Tour de France

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Euro Qualifier – 6pm Republic of Ireland v France

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s Euro Qualifier – 6pm Sweden v England

ATHLETICS – Eurosport 2, 7pm-9pm – Lucerne World Continental Tour

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight – Blackpool World Matchplay

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 7.45pm Hibernian v Queen’s Park

SOCCER – LOITV – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 8pm Shamrock Rovers (0) v Víkingur Reykjavík (0)

WEDNESDAY (July 17th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-4.45pm; ITV4, 2pm-4.45pm; TG4, 11.25am-4.50pm – Stage 17 Tour de France

CRICKET – BBC 2 & Sky Sports Cricket from 5.45pm – Women’s T20 – England v New Zealand

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight – Blackpool World Matchplay

THURSDAY (July 18th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9pm The Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 2nd Test, D1 England v West Indies

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.50am-5.30pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 11.30am-5.15pm – Stage 18 Tour de France

SOCCER – uefa.tv – Women’s Under-19 Euro Championship – Noon Republic of Ireland v Germany

SOCCER – uefa.tv & BBC Red Button – Men’s Under-19 Euro Championship – 7pm Northern Ireland v Italy

GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm Open highlights

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship

FRIDAY (July 19th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9pm The Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D2 England v West Indies

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-4.15pm; ITV4, 11.15am-4pm; TG4, 11.05am-4.20pm – Stage 19 Tour de France

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Hungarian Grand Prix

RUGBY – RugbyPass – U20 World Cup – 3.30pm Third-place play-off , 6pm Final from Cape Town

, 6pm DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Warrington Wolves

RUGBY – Sky Showcase – Super League – 8.05pm Leigh Leopards v London Broncos

GOLF – BBC 2, 9pm-10.30pm Open highlights

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship

SATURDAY (July 20th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Internationals – 3.30am New Zealand v Fiji , 6.45am Australia v Georgia

, 6.45am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-8pm The Open

BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 10am – Tokyo Junto Nakatani v Vincent Astrolabio

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D3 England v West Indies

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am – Practice & Qualifying Hungarian Grand Prix

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 12.30pm-4.45pm; TG4, 12.25pm-5pm – Stage 20 Tour de France

ATHLETICS – BBC 1, 1.15pm-5pm; Virgin Media Two, 2pm-4pm – London Diamond League

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 2pm Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

RACING – RTÉ 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm The Curragh

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

RUGBY – Sky Sports Arena – International – 4pm South Africa v Portugal

BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 6.30pm – Birmingham Nathan Heaney v Brad Pauls

GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland Women’s SFC Semi-finals – 5pm Cork v Galway , 7.15pm Armagh v Kerry

, 7.15pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 5.15pm Dundee Utd v Ayr Utd

RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – International – 8pm Chile v Scotland

RUGBY – Sky Sports Arena – International – 8pm Uruguay v Argentina

GOLF – BBC 2, 8pm-10pm Open highlights

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay

GAA – RTÉ 1, 9.30pm-11.25pm Up for the Match

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship

SUNDAY (July 21st)