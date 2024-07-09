Irish equestrian team riding ‘crest of a wave’ towards Paris Olympics

As Olympic equestrian prospects go, winning the five-star €1 million Nations Cup is about as good as it gets, and with that target achieved the Irish show jumping team are next targeting the gold medal in Paris.

Also qualified in eventing and dressage, the Olympic Federation of Ireland ratified the rider selections on Monday, with show jumping high performance director Michael Blake making no secret of that gold medal ambition after winning the Nations Cup last Thursday in Aachen, Germany, the final top-level outing before Paris.

There Blake’s team of Denis Lynch, Bertram Allen, Shane Sweetnam and Cian O’Connor dominated a high-class field of the best countries in the world to finish on a zero score and win (without anchor rider O’Connor needing to jump in round two).

“To be fair the lads have been absolutely brilliant this year,” said Blake. “We set some targets and they haven’t met all of them but no one does. Perfection is only on to our Lord, probably.

READ MORE

“So I am really, really happy with the way things have been going. We have a very strong team selected. Like everyone else we need things to go our way. If things go our way then it could be a good time for us over there.”

After also winning the Aga Khan in 2022, Blake also sees the victory in Aachen as a mark of their confidence. “They say that when you make plans God laughs, but I think he has been laughing with us so far this time. We set our sail out that we wanted to win the league and we won the league. We wanted to win in Aachen and we won in Aachen. The next thing we want to win we want to win also.”

After winning an individual show jumping bronze in London in 2012, O’Connor is headed to his fourth Olympics. “The Irish show jumping team is on the crest of a wave currently,” he said. “Like in any sport a winning team breeds confidence. and from that momentum follows.”

Ireland show jumping team:

Shane Sweetnam (Dunmanway, Co Cork), Riding James Kann Cruz

Daniel Coyle (Ardmore, Co Derry), Riding Legacy

Cian O’Connor (Karlswood, Co Meath), Riding Maurice

Bertram Allen (alternate) (Enniscorthy, Co Wexford), Riding Pacino Amiro

Eventing

Austin O’Connor (Mallow, Co Cork), Riding Colorado Blue

Sarah Ennis (Howth, Co Dublin), Riding Action Lady M

Susie Berry (Dromore, Co Down), Riding Crisy Salmon

Aoife Clark (alternate) (Co Kildare), Riding Sportsfield Freelance

Dressage

Abigail Lyle (Bangor, Co Down), Riding Giraldo