Angling Notes: Increasing number of anglers ‘releasing trout into Lough Sheelin’

Ninety-four anglers are now releasing more of the trout they catch back into Lough Sheelin than they did when they started fishing. The Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) research involved 132 participants and more than half of those had more than 25 years’ experience fishing for wild brown trout in the lake.

Lough Sheelin, bordering counties Cavan, Meath and Westmeath, attracts anglers nationwide and internationally. Catch-and-release methods ensure that trout stock has a greater chance of survival within the lake.

The research, called Fishers’ Local Ecological Knowledge Surveillance Indicators, is designed to track environmental impacts and changes in fish stocks through local information sources by asking anglers about different aspects compared to when they started fishing on the lake.

Dr Cathal Gallagher, head of research and development, said: “The trends, over the four decades studied in the research, were mostly positive regarding the abundance and size of trout and its ecosystem.

“Respondents commented the lake is currently fishing well. However, some expressed concerns about threats to Sheelin’s trout stocks including pollution, pressure from angling activity, poor water quality and protection of fish.

“Seasoned fishers on Sheelin have a deep understanding of the lake’s surrounding ecology that’s been developed through long-term interactions with the natural environment.”

Engaging anglers as citizen scientists is now an important element of research programmes, added Dr Gallagher.

“Their very important contribution can help us to fill gaps in knowledge about the history of fisheries, and to develop sound, evidence-based management strategies.”

Researchers have expressed their thanks to all local anglers and the Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association.

Duo convicted

A salmon being released into a river

IFI has secured convictions against two men for illegal salmon fishing on the river Slaney in Co Carlow. Both men were charged with using an illegal method for salmon fishing and failing to produce a licence.

Dylan Byrne from Hacketstown, Co Carlow, was instructed to pay €700 in fines and €500 in legal costs. He was also charged with obstruction of a fisheries officer.

Conor Kavanagh from Carnew, Co Wicklow, was fined €350 and directed to pay €500 in legal costs.

The breaches of legislation, Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959, occurred on May 15th, 2023, on the river Slaney, in the townland of Kildavin, Co Carlow. This case was heard at Carlow District Court on December 7th, 2023.

IFI director Lynda Connor said: “Illegal angling puts further pressure on this exceptionally vulnerable fish. I commend our fisheries protection officers for their unwavering commitment in protecting this wonderful species.”