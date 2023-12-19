Mary Hannigan: Eileen Gleeson rules herself in as FAI fill one of their two major vacancies

Eileen Gleeson at a press conference on Tuesday morning after she was unveiled as manager of the Ireland team. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

One managerial vacancy filled, one to go, the FAI halving their recruitment load on Monday with the appointment of Eileen Gleeson, interim boss of the women’s team since August, as the permanent successor to Vera Pauw. The Dubliner had ruled herself out of the running for the role, insisting she wanted to stay in her position as the FAI’s head of women’s and girls’ football, but a successful Nations League campaign changed all that. The association can now turn their focus to finding someone to fill Stephen Kenny’s seat.

If Santa came early for Gleeson, he came bearing gifts for Bayonne and Exeter too – or rather, Munster did. “We’re giving teams presents. ‘Have another one. Merry Christmas!’” So said Graham Rowntree as he reflected on that Champions Cup draw with Bayonne and defeat to Exeter when Munster were in winning positions in both games.

Gerry Thornley puts their end-of-game struggles down to a lack of depth, “of their replacements last Sunday only Oli Jager and Conor Murray could be described as proven impact players,” he writes. Mind you, “an horrendous injury list” hasn’t helped either, it now featuring a decidedly unlucky 13 senior players.

Gerry also has news that Bordeaux Bègles are among Joey Carbery’s suitors, the Munster outhalf’s contract ending next summer, but Leinster will remain home for Caelan Doris, the backrow signing a three-year central contract to remain with the province until 2027.

Meanwhile, his team-mate Josh van der Flier talks to John O’Sullivan about working under Jacques Nienaber – “he inspires you, I’d be going into a game wanting to defend for him” – and also about losing his place in the team to Will Connors for the win away to La Rochelle.

In his Whistleblower column, Owen Doyle looks back at the quality of officiating at the weekend, reckoning Munster were hard done by in the build-up to Exeter’s victory-sealing try at the death.

Among the more remarkable sporting stories of the year was 36-year-old Siobhán McCrohan’s return from international exile, after a near 10 year gap, to win a gold medal at the World Rowing Championships. Denis Walsh talks to the Galway woman about her journey.

And Louise Lawless hears from another sportswoman who had a memorable 2023, Meath’s All Ireland winning footballer Vikki Wall, who also had a spell playing Aussie Rules, now aiming for a place at next summer’s Olympics having switched codes to rugby Sevens. It hasn’t, she admits, been an easy transition.

Both of those pieces are included in the Women in Sport 2023 magazine, which is included in Wednesday’s edition of The Irish Times.

TV Watch: The BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year awards are on tonight (BBC 1, 7.0-9.0), while your football offerings include Manchester City’s meeting with Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia (TNT Sports 2, kick-off 6.0) and the League Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Newcastle (Sky Sports Football, 8.0).