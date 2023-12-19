Josh van der Flier - ‘Jacques Nienaber inspires you, I’d be going into a game wanting to defend for him’

Josh van der Flier’s eloquent response to losing his starting role for opening Champions Cup pool match against La Rochelle, and on being restored in the Leinster number seven jersey for last Saturday’s victory over the Sale Sharks at the RDS, was to produce a player-of-the-match display, one that was officially recognised as such.

Not everyone can look beyond self-interest but that’s exactly what the 30-year-old former World Player of the Year did when Leinster head coach Leo Cullen delivered the news of his demotion. Saying that you accept and understand a decision and meaning it is not a natural progression for everyone and is often mumbled through gritted teeth.

The first matter to address is the disappointment but once van der Flier had done so, it won’t come as a surprise to learn that he prioritised the team ahead of the La Rochelle match, and specifically working alongside Will Connors, the player who took over the role for the game in the Stade Marcel Deflandre.

He said: “I suppose it was disappointing. I had a word, Leo [Cullen] spoke to me before he named the team, told me his plan and I completely understood it and was kind of happy to be in a position to come on and put a bit of impact into the game. I was delighted to be on the field, to be able to win that game as well.”

Cullen confirmed that Connors, who had a fine game against La Rochelle, was ill early last week so wasn’t in the running to play against Sale. Van der Flier scored one try, had another chalked off for a knock-on in the build-up and provided the break and scoring pass for Jamison Gibson-Park’s touchdown.

He was typically industrious in all other facets of the game. Essentially, he took his chance, but his appraisal was more modest. “I was happy, I probably got the bounce of the ball a few times. Any time it’s a scrappy game it is normally good for backrows.

“It’s a very, very competitive group. It’s been a good while since we have had Scott Penny, myself and Will [Connors] all fit. The two other lads have been playing brilliant rugby. It is a very competitive position; it always has been. Each of us knows we have to be at our best and it [the competition] brings out the best in each other.”

It was van der Flier’s fourth match of the season, three starts and his replacement cameo in La Rochelle, but he felt that he has yet to hit his optimum playing rhythm. The arrival of a new senior head coach in Jacques Nienaber and the subsequent tweaking of roles and systems required a bedding in period, but the flanker also pointed to more personal considerations.

Leinster's Josh van der Flier is tackled by Sale Sharks' Tom Roebuck. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“We had three weeks off after the World Cup and it felt like [when we came back to Leinster] the start of the season again in terms of feeling slightly more sluggish than usual. I suppose that is always the way when you get a bit of a break, but it had to be done. You need that mental break as much as physical.

“We are definitely slowly improving. There are plenty of things to get better at, but I think we have to be pleased with the way we fought pretty hard to get the results we have got over the last few weeks. We have had a good few close games. We haven’t got it perfect by any means, but we are trending in the right direction and getting the hang of what the coaches are telling us which is good.”

There has been uniform praise for the impact that South Africa’s double World Cup winning coach Nienaber has made since arrival in the province and van der Flier is another disciple. “He’s brilliant. One thing about him, it’s hard to describe it really, I find he really inspires you. I’d be going into a game wanting to defend for him. He’s a really inspirational person in that way.

“The amount of work he puts in is incredible. I’ve had a few glimpses at his laptop when he’s been showing me things and he puts a huge amount of work into defence and goes into the tiniest details. As well as that, I’ve had a few chats, him showing me clips or talking things through and he’s been good for me in terms of things I can grow in my game. I think it’s been the same for lads all across the board.

Any specific examples? “Definitely [in] putting more pressure on the opposition. You see from the way South Africa defended in the World Cup, I don’t know if we’re defending exactly the way he had them defending but it’s [about] putting a lot of pressure on and a lot of emphasis on the way you tackle.

“Last week and this week were my first time hearing him chat before games, and he’s really good at getting the emotional pitch right before games. He’s been brilliant.”

Leinster travel to Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day, and van der Flier is keen to play. As he explained he gets to eat a big Christmas dinner whether he plays or not; carbohydrate loading, don’t you know.