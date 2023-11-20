Mary Hannigan: Stephen Kenny’s charges ‘outwitted again and again’

The only positive thing you can say about Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign is that it’s over. It was, Ken Early reminds us, the “worst performance in any campaign since 1962″, Stephen Kenny’s charges “outwitted again and again”. The key question now for Ken is whether the players can learn from it all, whether they have “the combination of ambition and humility to keep working on themselves”.

After the defeat in Amsterdam, Gavin Cummiskey heard several of them speak out in support of Kenny, whose future will be decided later this month, the manager himself refusing to fall on his sword, insisting that he still has “unfinished business” in the job.

Athlone Town had some unfinished business with Shelbourne after losing to them in last year’s FAI Cup final, dramatically reversing that result when they beat the same opposition on penalties in Tallaght on Sunday to win the cup for the first time. “I’m a ball of emotions,” said player of the match Chloe Singleton after a rollercoaster of an afternoon.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley was at Thomond Park to see Munster beat Stormers in a repeat of last season’s URC final, while Linley MacKenzie saw Connacht prevail by a point in “a war of attrition” against Sharks in Durban. Nathan Johns was back home in the RDS to witness Leinster enjoy a 54-5 drubbing of the Scarlets, Gerry bringing news that Jacques Nienaber’s arrival at Leinster has been delayed by commercial commitments in South Africa.

Seán Moran rounds up the weekend’s hurling action, Ballygunner and Clonlara surviving spirited comebacks by their opponents in the Munster championship semi-finals. In the end, a five-star display by Pauric Mahony got Ballygunner over the line against Na Piarsaigh, but Clonlara needed an injury time point from Diarmuid Stritch to see off 13-man Kiladangan.

John Conlon was, writes Denis Walsh, outstanding as the leader of the Clare champions’ attack, two days after accepting the All Star for centre back in Dublin. In doing so, he became just the fourth hurler in 50 years, after Brian Corcoran, Brian Whelahan and Ken McGrath, to have won All Stars in both defence and attack.

Philip Reid reports on Nicolai Højgaard’s stunning finish in Dubai where the “prodigiously talented” 22-year-old Dane won the DP World Tour Championship – and a tasty cheque for €2.76 million – while Ian O’Riordan brings news of an epic under-20 national cross-country battle that saw Nick Griggs collapse into the mud when he led with just 500m to go.

Meanwhile, writing about the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick, Denis concludes that when a manager’s “greatness is in his past, in a museum, behind glass”, retirement is the wiser option. “Staying too long is the common mistake,” he writes, “Bill Belichick is trapped by that failing now”.

TV Watch: England complete their successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to North Macedonia tonight (Virgin Media Two, 7.45pm), while Ukraine and Italy battle it out for the runners-up spot in the group – a draw in Leverkusen would be enough for the Italians (Premier Sports 2, 7.45pm). Later, Against the Head rounds up the weekend’s rugby action (RTÉ 2, 8pm).