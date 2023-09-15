Farrugia and Shamrock Rovers braced for a pivotal test as they face visit to Derry City

Neil Farrugia of Shamrock Rovers in action against Derry City's Ben Doherty. 'Sometimes it just comes down to who wants it more. We’ll only see that when we’re on the pitch,' said Farrugia. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Concurring with his manager Stephen Bradley that it can often be a moment of inspiration that decides big games, Shamrock Rovers’ winger Neil Farrugia is relishing the prospect of tonight’s top-of-the-table clash with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Farrugia made his return from an eight-week injury lay-off against Bohemians before the international break, scoring off the bench to rubber-stamp a 3-0 win.

Rovers head north four points clear of their main rivals, a win for either side potentially pivotal as the title race enters the home straight.

“Points-wise it’s a big game, but we’re going to approach it as any other game,” said Farrugia.

“If you start thinking about the end result it can hinder you. We’ve been here before and we know what it takes, so we’re going to come into it confident in ourselves like every other game.

“I think the teams are quite evenly matched. They have some good players in their dressingroom. It’s going to take a bit of brilliance from someone, sometimes that’s what it does take. Sometimes it just comes down to who wants it more. We’ll only see that when we’re on the pitch.”

Rovers continue without midfielder Jack Byrne whose recovery from a knee injury is becoming frustratingly slow. Defender Roberto Lopes and midfielder Markus Poom returned unscathed from international duty with Cape Verde and Estonia respectively. Striker Johnny Kenny shipped a knock while with the Ireland under-21s and needs to prove his fitness.

“I’d imagine it will be a tight game,” said Bradley. “There will be a lot of good players on the pitch, so I’d imagine it will be a moment of quality or an error that decides it. It normally is when you play against good teams.”

Though they’ve lost their last two meetings without scoring, like Rovers, Derry come into the game in arguably their best form of the season, unbeaten in six in the league since losing to Rovers in late June, knowing a win here would blow the title race wide open with six games then to play.

“There will be no inferiority complex, that’s for sure,” said Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins whose side has beaten Rovers four times in the last two seasons.

“Our players have shown in the last few months their capacity to win big football matches and hopefully we can have that mindset and drive going into [tonight].”

In the pick of this evening’s FAI Cup quarter-finals, Dundalk travel to face First Division champions-elect Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park in a game full of subplots.

Having slipped to sixth place following defeats to Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, winning the cup may represent Dundalk’s only route to making Europe again next summer.

Galway manager John Caulfield renews rivalry with Dundalk from his time in charge of Cork City while captain and Louth native Conor McCormack was also there then as they pipped Dundalk to a double in 2017.

Returning to their home county for the game are Stephen O’Donnell, Dundalk’s manager, captain Patrick Hoban along with Ireland international winger Daryl Horgan who will play against his brother, Galway full-back Colm.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

FAI Cup (Quarter-finals)

Cork City v Wexford

Drogheda United v Bohemians

Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic (8.0)

Galway United v Dundalk

Premier Division

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

First Division

Athlone Town v Kerry FC

Bray Wanderers v Treaty United

Waterford v Cobh Ramblers