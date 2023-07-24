Uisce Éireann convicted of water pollution offences

Inland Fisheries Ireland has secured a prosecution against Uisce Éireann for pollution of the River Liffey at a water treatment plant in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has secured a prosecution against Uisce Éireann for pollution of the River Liffey at a water treatment plant in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare.

At a recent Naas District Court sitting, Judge Desmond Zaidan convicted Uisce Éireann of water pollution offences in June 2022 and issued fines of €5,000 and €5,500 in costs and expenses.

IFI’s director, Brian Beckett, said: “Point-source pollution events such as this are entirely avoidable through good on-site management, regular visual checks and monitoring of discharge points.

“Despite this pressure, the Liffey remains one of only a handful of European capital cities through which a self-sustaining population of Atlantic salmon migrate.

READ MORE

“IFI is currently working on a number of initiatives in the Liffey catchment with stakeholders with a view to maximising the sustainability of all fish (including Atlantic salmon) and their habitat.”

Majestic

Wicklow angler Stewart McGrane with a fine 3lb 2oz Sheelin trout

It was my first time this year to visit Lough Sheelin and what a pleasure it was to return to this majestic lake. While it can be difficult (for me, anyway) to entice one of its golden beauties, my fishing partner, Stewart McGrane on a drift along Mulderrig Point shoreline, landed a 3lb 2oz cracker on a small sedge-type fly. It was the highlight of our day.

Aboard the Predator

A group from The Irish Times took advantage of a welcome gap in the weather last Tuesday for a fishing trip to Mullaghmore in Co Sligo. Fishing with skipper Peter Power on his charter vessel ‘Predator’ we enjoyed a good day’s fishing catching cod, ling, wrasse, pouting and mackeral with pollack dominating, the longest reaching 60cm.

For bookings, contact Peter at 087-257 6268.

Qualifier

The second of two qualifying matches for the All Ireland Method Feeder Championships took place last weekend at Oaklands Lake, New Ross, Co Wexford. Anglers from across the provinces turned out to secure a place in the October final.

Match winners on the day were Gheorge Varva (70.880kg); Grazvydas Karalius (69.580kg) and third place Matija Ivkov (65.520kg). The top 20 will go forward to join those who qualified in round one.

A haul from the lake

A fantastic week’s fishing was enjoyed at the Lough Rynn Angling Club Festival on the rowing lake within the castle grounds in Co Leitrim. A massive catch of more than 300kg was recorded by the top three. Julian Kendrick came out tops with 118kg, backed up by Tony Green on 110kg and Kevin Johnson 99kg.

Tight finish

After 23yrs running it was the closest finish yet at the two-day Dunbrody Festival on Oaklands Lake. Runner up Kieran Reeves pushed Leo Lynch all the way to his 163.570kg win with just 2kg between them.

Off to the Worlds

As Ireland’s U-20 youth team prepare to travel to Portugal to compete in the FIPSed World Youth Angling Championships, VDE Baggers AC held a fundraiser towards the overall cost of their trip.

The match raised €830 and whilst the team receive €2,900 from the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland and €280 from Inland Fisheries Ireland, the entire trip is likely to cost €12k.

Charlie Richards, current U20 world champion, winner of the fundraiser on Concra Wood

It’s a monster

Greystones Ridge Angling Club is hosting its second two-day Monster Tope Festival this weekend at Greystones, Co Wicklow, with some fantastic prizes on offer. Entry fee is €60. To participate, contact Bob (by return) on 087-250 8408 or email: secretary@grac.ie.