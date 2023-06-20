Mary Hannigan: Onward limps the long period of regeneration for Irish football

Stephen Kenny reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group B match between Ireland and Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It took the Republic of Ireland 52 minutes to break down Gibraltar on Monday night. “Little else needs saying,” writes Gavin Cummiskey, “onwards limps this long period of regeneration for Irish football.”

Malachy Clerkin has a notion that the goodwill towards Stephen Kenny is running out, noting “the less than full-throated chorus” that greeted his name at the Aviva from supporters who, until now, had backed him. “An Ireland manager without goodwill is an Ireland manager without a future.”

It’s a wonder that Malachy was able to stay awake for the game because he was up half the previous night watching Rory McIlroy’s “death by a thousand pars” at the US Open. “He takes more incoming fire for getting close to glory than someone like Shane Lowry gets for staying stuck in the pack,” he writes.

Philip Reid details the number of McIlroy Major near-misses since winning his last in 2014, his next opportunity to bridge the gap coming at the British Open in a month’s time.

READ MORE

Leona Maguire is targeting her own Major success, starting at this week’s KPMG PGA Championship, the Cavan golfer on a high after her victory at the Meijer Classic on Sunday.

In Gaelic games, Jim McGuinness admits his “dark horse became a shade darker” after Galway, who he had fancied to win this year’s football championship, were beaten by Armagh last weekend.

They now face their beloved neighbours Mayo next Sunday in the preliminary quarter-finals. “Not so much a winner takes all as a loser goes home with nothing,” writes Paul Keane.

Just hope for Gordon Manning’s sake that the weekend’s quarter-finals don’t feature too many inside marks (“forward mark/attacking mark/whatever you are having yourself mark”), because he’s had his fill of them.

And on the women’s side of Gaelic games, footballers and camogie players have had their fill of being treated as “second-class citizens”, announcing on Monday that they will play the rest of the season “under protest”. Paul takes us through their chief complaints.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor previews Royal Ascot, which gets under way today, Aidan O’Brien just one winner away from equalling Michael Stoute’s all-time record of 82 winners. “It looks a matter of when and not if another landmark falls to him.”

Telly watch: It’s the final day of the first Ashes test (Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am), Australia, with seven wickets remaining, needing 174 runs to win – it could be decidedly interesting. Later, Virgin Media One (1.30-5.30) and Two (5.25-6.30) bring the first day of Royal Ascot which features three Grade One races.

Reader Survey

Finally, we always appreciate feedback from our readers and you can help us provide the best newsletter service possible by filling out this quick survey.

Please rest assured that your responses will be held in strict confidence and will not be shared with anyone outside of The Irish Times Group. Thank you.