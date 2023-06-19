Leona Maguire: ‘We’ve peaked a week early but hopefully we can continue that run of form at Baltusrol’

Leona Maguire’s sense of timing could hardly be better, as the 28-year-old Cavan golfer – now a multiple winner on the LPGA Tour after her brilliant success in the Meijer Classic – heads into a part of the tour schedule choc-a-bloc with Major championships, the one part of her increasingly impressive CV she would love to embellish.

This week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol is followed immediately by a trans-American trip to the west coast for the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and, unsurprisingly given her attention to detail, Maguire has diligently prepared for the visits to the two iconic tour stops.

After the recent Mizuho Americas Open, Maguire took in a reconnaissance visit to Baltusrol, which last hosted a Major when Jimmy Walker won the men’s US PGA. In the past, the New Jersey club has also hosted US Women’s Opens, most recently in 1985 when Kathy Baker won.

“It’s a beastly golf course, a real Major venue,” said Maguire of her initial impressions of Baltusol. “I think the greens are going to be firm and fast ... I think the biggest thing will be resting and recovering as quickly as I can and resetting and going again once we get on-site.”

READ MORE

No doubt about, the next couple of weeks are as big as they come on the women’s professional circuit and, it is to Maguire’s credit, that she has got her scheduling so right so far in terms of remaining fresh and hungry.

There may have been a few eyebrows raised when she opted to skip the Founders Cup last month but she used the time wisely, relaxing at home in Cavan with family and getting in work with coach Shane O’Grady.

“It was nice to sort of be at home and reset and recharge with family and friends and my team, my coaches, my physio, all of that. I think I needed that. I was supposed to play Founders and skipped it. I think that was sort of a rest that I needed at that point in the season,” admitted Maguire.

O’Grady also travelled to Orlando last week for some further swing tweaking. “We didn’t do any major adjustments, just fine-tuned a few things. I’ve been pretty confident with where my game has been. It’s been really steady for the past few weeks, so it was a case of having that patience to let it all come together,” said Maguire, adding:

“I feel like my confidence this past few weeks has been a case of getting it all to come together and the goal was to be coming into good form heading into Baltusrol and Pebble, so we’ve peaked a week early, which is nice, so hopefully we can continue that run of form.”

[ Leona Maguire wins Meijer LPGA Classic with stunning final round ]

Indeed, Maguire name-checked Pádraig Harrington after her latest win on the LPGA Tour for some short game tips he gave her which played out in a couple of key up and downs en route to victory: “Pádraig showed me some shots, so I have to thank him for it. I got to spend some time with him last summer, right before the British Open last year. I’ll have to check in with him again and see if we can do it again.”

In becoming a two-time winner of the LPGA Tour, Maguire admitted to feeling a sense of “relief” in finally getting another win. “It’s hugely satisfying. I think it’s one thing knowing what to do; another thing executing on it. I feel like I’ve been playing some really good golf lately, and it’s nice that everything sort of just of clicked together on the back nine.

“I feel like I’ve been really close for a year and a half, and it’s nice to get that second win finally, and some really good momentum heading into the majors in a couple of weeks ... it’s a nice one. Obviously to get my second win is obviously very nice, and I’ll try and give myself as best a chance as possible in the remaining majors this year.

“But I didn’t put any pressure on myself this week, so not going to do that for the rest of the season and just enjoy my golf as much as I can.” Maguire’s win moved her to sixth on the updated CME order of merit and to fourth on the Rolex player of the year standings.

This is what we call a solid round of golf!@leona_maguire fought for this title! pic.twitter.com/Mga5lK57RM — LPGA (@LPGA) June 18, 2023

Stephanie Meadow – who had a season’s best tied-13th finish to move to 89th in the CME standings – is also in the field for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol, qualifying through her top-10 finish last year.

Maguire’s season so far

January

HGV Tournament of Champions tied-9th $41,239

February

Honda Thailand LPGA tournament tied-6th $47,079

HSBC World Championship tied-20th $20,207

March

Drive On Championship tied-23rd $15,022

LA Open tied-61st $4,154

April

The Chevron Championship tied-23rd $50,214

LA Championship MC $0

May

Bank of Hope Matchplay 3rd $91,288

June

Mizuho Americas Open tied-7th $70,463

Meijer LPGA Classic 1st $375,000