Broad strikes late to leave first Test on a knife edge

James Anderson of England bowls to Scott Boland of Australia during Day Four of the Ashes First Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

An opening Ashes Test already featuring more twists than a novelty cocktail straw now heads into a decisive final day in which all four results are possible and shades of 2005 abound.

Australia have made inroads into a pursuit of 281 for victory but England, buoyed by the latest trademark Stuart Broad burst, still believe.

The tourists had seemingly taken full control of the game’s destiny on a see-sawing, gripping fourth day. Led by four wickets from their blue-eyed captain, Pat Cummins, and supported by four more from Nathan Lyon, they rolled for England 273 all out, thus setting a target one run shy of their famously thwarted chase here 18 years ago.

Though it would represent their second highest chase on these shores, the placid nature of this much-maligned pitch – and Moeen Ali’s issues with his spinning finger – are in their favour.

They started their pursuit in good order too, first innings centurion Usman Khawaja surviving a chance fourth ball – an edge flying between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root at first slip – before he and David Warner set about compiling a 61-run opening stand that calmed any Australian nerves.

But once Ollie Robinson produced a beauty to finally remove Warner for 36 caught behind, it set the stage for Broad to provide the latest lurch in the match.

Replacing his colleague at the Pavilion End, and typically whipping up the packed house at Edgbaston, he sent Marnus Labuschange and Steve Smith packing in the space of four overs to leave Australia 107 for three, still 174 runs shy of the target.

This was yet more vintage Broad, a bowler about to turn 37 displaying all the skills and nous that have now delivered 587 Test wickets and removing the best two players in the world with it.

Labuschagne was once again a case of that much-discussed outswinger working the oracle and finding a meek edge, while Smith, setting himself up to drive straight, somehow tickled an inswinger behind. Bairstow, not impervious to the chatter about Ben Foakes, could sleep better with three catches to his name.

Khawaja was at least offering a calming presence for Australia at the other end and with the nightwatchman, Scott Boland, for company, he will resume his innings 34 not out. When is uncertain. The weather forecasters are predicting morning rain in Birmingham but with sun set to replace it and a fifth full house in a row expected – the last tickets were being gobbled up overnight – a thriller could well ensue.

Australia, not always famed for prevailing in tight affairs, won the fourth day. Faced with a team crackers enough to start with an attempted reverse scoop by Root first ball – and batting conditions largely restored to placid after the previous day’s brief ordeal under clouds – they allied skill with relentlessness in the field.

Cummins led his troops by example, the captain punching three holes in the English hull including an inswinging yorker that flattened Ollie Pope’s off stump. Search out the video online – it was an absolute corker.

This breakthrough sent belief coursing through the veins of the tourists, ending an impish early stand of 50 in which Root kept scooping Boland over the slips. It was emblematic of the battle overall. Every time England forged a partnership of promise, Australia found a way to break through; with five scores above 20 but none higher than 46, every poppy that grew too tall was efficiently scythed.

It helps to have a wily spinner like Lyon at one end and while he took some early tap once Boland was sent to graze, his removals of Root and Harry Brook for 46 runs apiece were pivotal. Root in particular was one for the scrapbook, this the first time he had been stumped in 240 Test innings as he shimmied down the track a fraction too early after drinks, was beaten in the air, and Alex Carey completed the formalities.

Root had positively purred up to this point – once out for 164 in the match – and with his departure at 129 for four, the breaks suddenly were applied.

Brook chipped to mid-wicket, seeing Stokes opt to drop anchor and get to lunch without further damage. It so nearly wasn’t the case, too, with Bairstow keeping it at 155 for five – a lead of 162 – when he successfully overturned an lbw off Boland on height.

An afternoon in which England trowelled another 118 runs onto their pile saw the return of punch and counterpunch. Once again it was the guile of Lyon and the will of Cummins that proved the difference.

The former trapped Bairstow lbw for 20 reverse sweeping – an excellent, considered decision by Marais Eramus – before the battle of the captains was settled. Cummins, re-energised from his morning exertions, tore in from around the wicket and nailed Stokes lbw for 43 with a sniper’s precision.

From 210 for seven, a collection of lower order cameos led by Robinson (27) ensued, much to the delight of a ground becoming as booze-soaked as a rum punch. The upshot was a febrile atmosphere, sometimes straying into the unnecessary by way of song lyrics but providing England with a 12th man through the battle.

No player feeds off this more than Broad, of course, and through his late intervention, nothing is settled. The final instalment of this match is not to be missed.

- Guardian