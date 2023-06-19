Camogie and ladies’ football panels unite against being treated as ‘second-class citizens’

Meath’s Vikki Wall speaks at a Gaelic Players Ireland media event this morning, where are the camogie and football panels came together in protest. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Intercounty camogie and football panels will play out the remainder of their 2023 Championship campaigns under protest.

The development follows the release of the State of Play Report in April which called for, among other things, governing bodies to develop a charter designed for female players to be implemented in the 2024 season.

In a statement released this morning and signed off by the “senior intercounty ladies football and camogie panels”, it was claimed that, “Despite initial positive indications, the GAA has since declined our proposal. The Camogie Association, however, did request a presentation to be made to their Ard Chomhairle, which took place last week. Regrettably, the LGFA has not deemed it appropriate to respond.

“Their primary rationale is that they prefer to complete the integration process before initiating a charter for female players. Despite the evidence presented, they expect us to patiently endure the treatment of second-class citizens.”

The statement added that “we are no longer willing to wait” and noted the player welfare episodes that have already occurred in Cavan and Kildare this year.

“In recent months Cavan’s footballers and Kildare’s camogie players have shown us what potentially lies in store for all of us if nothing changes,” read the statement. “We are not willing to wait for 56 more individual battles to arise.”

Cavan’s Neasa Byrd speaks during the event. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Representatives of 24 intercounty squads, including Dublin camogie’s Ashling Maher, Dublin footballer Carla Rowe and Meath football star Vikki Wall, were on hand at a press briefing in a Dublin Airport hotel to underline the issue and highlight their concerns.

“We as players are not receiving the respect we deserve,” they stated. “Therefore, do not expect business as usual in the upcoming weeks and months.”