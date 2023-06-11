Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

The Ashes

The test cricket series between England and Australia got its name because of a satirical obituary in a British newspaper after Australia’s 1882 victory at the Oval. The obituary stated English cricket had died, and “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia”. Seventy two Ashes series later – 34 won by Australia and 32 by England – the two will play five Tests this summer, at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Oval. Australia are the holders, having won the last series 4-0. – Friday-Tuesday, Sky Sports

The second match in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers for the Republic of Ireland takes place in Athens on Friday night. After an opening round 1-0 loss to France in Dublin, taking something from this week’s clash is vital if Stephen Kenny’s men are to have any hope of progressing. Ominously for Ireland, apart from France and Greece, Group B also features the Netherlands, who will play in Dublin in September. – Friday, RTÉ & Premier Sports

The 2023 championship begins at the weekend, with Meath aiming for their third title in a row. Twelve teams are divided into four groups of three, with the top two from each qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals, which will take place in the middle of July. First up, though, is Dublin versus Kerry and Galway vesus Cork on television this weekend – four teams all with realistic ambitions of reaching the All-Ireland decider. – Saturday, TG4

