Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

The Ashes
The test cricket series between England and Australia got its name because of a satirical obituary in a British newspaper after Australia’s 1882 victory at the Oval. The obituary stated English cricket had died, and “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia”. Seventy two Ashes series later – 34 won by Australia and 32 by England – the two will play five Tests this summer, at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Oval. Australia are the holders, having won the last series 4-0. – Friday-Tuesday, Sky Sports
Greece v Republic of Ireland
The second match in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers for the Republic of Ireland takes place in Athens on Friday night. After an opening round 1-0 loss to France in Dublin, taking something from this week’s clash is vital if Stephen Kenny’s men are to have any hope of progressing. Ominously for Ireland, apart from France and Greece, Group B also features the Netherlands, who will play in Dublin in September. – Friday, RTÉ & Premier Sports
Women’s Gaelic Football
The 2023 championship begins at the weekend, with Meath aiming for their third title in a row. Twelve teams are divided into four groups of three, with the top two from each qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals, which will take place in the middle of July. First up, though, is Dublin versus Kerry and Galway vesus Cork on television this weekend – four teams all with realistic ambitions of reaching the All-Ireland decider. – Saturday, TG4
MONDAY (June 12th)
- TENNIS – BBC Red Button from 11.20am Nottingham Open
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – International Friendly – 5pm Germany v Ukraine
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend action
TUESDAY (June 13th)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 5 – 1.30am Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets
- TENNIS – BBC Red Button from 11.20am Nottingham Open
WEDNESDAY (June 14th)
- TENNIS – BBC Red Button from 11.20am Nottingham Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-3pm – Stage 1 Tour of Slovenia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3pm-4.15pm – Stage 1 Tour of Belgium
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Nations League Semi-final – 7.45pm Netherlands v Croatia
THURSDAY (June 15th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-2pm LET: German Masters
- TENNIS – BBC Red Button from 11.20am Nottingham Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-2pm – Stage 2 Tour of Slovenia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Belgium
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-4am US Open
- DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-11pm – Frankfurt World Cup of Darts
- ATHLETICS – BBC Three, 7pm-9pm – Oslo Bislett Games
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Nations League Semi-final – 7.45pm Spain v Italy
FRIDAY (June 16th)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 6 – 1.30am Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am – 1st Test, D1 England v Australia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-2pm LET: German Masters
- DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-4pm, 6pm-11pm – Frankfurt World Cup of Darts
- TENNIS – BBC Red Button from 11.20am Nottingham Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-2pm – Stage 3 Tour of Slovenia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.15pm – Stage 3 Tour of Belgium
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifying – 5pm Finland v Slovenia
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6pm – Practice Canadian Grand Prix
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 7pm Adam Azim v Aram Fanyan
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifying – 7.45pm Greece v Republic of Ireland
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifying – 7.45pm Denmark v Northern Ireland
- SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two – Euro Qualifying – 7.45pm Malta v England
- SOCCER – S4C – Euro Qualifying – 7.45pm Wales v Armenia
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.40pm-11.20pm – Highlights Denmark v Northern Ireland
SATURDAY (June 17th)
- MMA – Virgin Media Two from 1am Vadim Nemkov v Yoel Romero
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 4 from 6am Indonesia Open Semi-finals
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D2 England v Australia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-2pm – Stage 4 Tour of Slovenia
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm – Frankfurt World Cup of Darts
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-3pm LET: German Masters
- TENNIS – BBC Red Button from 1.10pm Nottingham Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.20pm – Stage 4 Tour of Belgium
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifying – 2pm Lithuania v Bulgaria; 5pm Montenegro v Hungary; 7.45pm Belgium v Austria
- RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 1 – Challenge Cup – 2.30pm Hull FC v St Helens
- GAA – GAAGO – SHC, Preliminary Quarter-final – 4pm Offaly v Tipperary; SFC, Round 3 – 6pm Monaghan v Donegal
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifying – 5pm Norway v Scotland; 7.45pm Cyprus v Georgia
- GAA – TG4 – Women’s Senior Football – 5pm Dublin v Kerry; 7.30pm Galway v Cork
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 5.15pm – Practice & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5.20pm-7.30pm – Stage 1 Women: Tour of Switzerland
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game
SUNDAY (June 18th)
- UFC – BT Sport 1 from 3am Marvin Vettori v Jared Cannonier
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 3 from 6am Indonesia Open Finals
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 9.30am-noon – Stage 2 Women: Tour of Switzerland
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D3 England v Australia
- TENNIS – BBC Red Button from 11.20am Nottingham Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-2pm – Final stage Tour of Slovenia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-3pm LET: German Masters
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm; Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-10pm – Frankfurt World Cup of Darts
- MOTOGP – BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm Grand Prix of Germany
- GAA – GAAGO – SFC, Round 3 – 1.45pm Dublin v Sligo; 2pm Cork v Mayo; 4pm Tyrone v Westmeath
- GAA – RTE 2 – SFC, Round 3 – 1.45pm Roscommon v Kildare; 4pm Galway v Armagh
- SOCCER – Premier Sports – 2pm Nations League 3rd Place Play-off
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.30pm – Stage 5 Tour of Belgium
- RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 1 – Challenge Cup – 2.30pm Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 5.30pm Canadian Grand Prix
- SOCCER – Channel 4 & Premier Sports – 7.45pm Nations League Final
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 7 – 1am Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets