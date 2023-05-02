Angling notes: Lurgan takes top honours

VDE Lurgan Coarse Angling Club, team winners of the world feeder championships, held on Lough Muckno, last weekend

Lurgan Coarse Angling Club achieved the highest accolade in feeder fishing last weekend with a spectacular win at the world feeder club championships on Lough Muckno in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

Hosted by the National Coarse Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) under the auspices of the Fédération Internationale de la Peche Sportive (Fips-Ed), the event presented the opportunity for two Irish clubs to compete on home waters against 28 high profile clubs representing 18 nations.

It was a fantastic achievement by the Co Armagh team who celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. Consistency was key to success over the two days for the team to emerge with gold on 37 points to edge out closest rival Germany by one point.

The first day ended with Lurgan leading, followed by Poland and Lakelands, while Johnny Keith (Lurgan) and Steven Whyte (Lakelands) won their respective sections.

Day two saw Germany move into second position after a commanding performance by Jens Koshnick. Lurgan’s Keith won his section again and James O’Doherty took top spot in his section for Lakelands.

Germany’s Hansetipper Club took overall silver with a great performance on day two. But it was a double celebration for Ireland with two podium spots as CM Lakelands VDE Club team secured bronze with 41 points on weight.

The week-long festival closed with an awards ceremony in the Íontas Theatre followed by a gala dinner at Glencarn Hotel.

With more than 2,000 bed nights for the region, the championships provided a welcome boost to the local economy, estimated at €750,000, whilst leaving a legacy for coarse angling tourism in the area.

NCFFI wish to express their thanks, in particular, to Monaghan County Council and Inland Fisheries Ireland, and all those who contributed in so many different ways to the success of the championships.

Johnny McKinley of VDE Lurgan: said: “Words cannot describe how the team and club are feeling as world champions, having achieved the first ever gold medal for Ireland in a team event.”

Jack Tisdall, NCFFI chairman, added: “This is a fantastic achievement for coarse angling sport in Ireland and my heartfelt congratulations go to our world championship teams VDE Lurgan and bronze medallists CM Lakelands VDE.”

Elusive quarry

The 35th ‘Charity’ fly fishing competition on Lough Lein in Killarney, Co Kerry last weekend was an outstanding success both on and off the water.

(It is worth noting scientific studies suggest Lough Lein holds the most densely populated stock of wild brown trout in Ireland.)

Weather conditions on the day were mixed, overcast early and sunshine for the afternoon. My boat partner, Phil Horan with 50 years knowledge of the lake, is of strong belief that Killarney trout do not like sunshine! How right he was.

From kick-off, most boats headed for the north shore, e.g., The Wash, Mahony’s Bay, Victoria Bay, Fossa Shore and Bog Bay, and found reasonable success while the cloud cover prevailed.

John O’Connell (left), winner of the Charity fly fishing competition on Lough Lein, with club chairman, Tim O’Connor

Not so for Cork anglers John O’Connell and Stephen Hanley who broke from the pack and headed further north to Sweeney’s Shore at the top of the lake. Here they met fish after fish, finishing with 12 (O’Connell (8) and Hanley (4)), sufficient to take first and third prize, respectively.

It didn’t end there. O’Connell also won this competition last year and Hanley caught the heaviest fish last year and again this year! Well done to both anglers.

Sunshine for the afternoon put paid to any serious angling.

The ‘Charity’ event also excels in supporting local charities with over €275,000 raised to date by way of sponsored raffle. This year’s nominated charities were the Irish Kidney Association (Kerry branch) and Down Syndrome Ireland (Kerry branch) who each received a cheque for €7,500 and a further €1,000 annual donation to the Irish Cancer Society.

As main sponsors of the raffle, CEO Gearoid Linnane of Lee Strand Co-operative Creamery presented the winning ticket holder Antoni Buczek with a cheque for €500.

Antoni Buczek (left) receiving a cheque for €500 as winner of the Charity raffle from Gearoid Linnane CEO of Lee Strand Co-operative Creamery

Competition results: 1, John O’Connell, 8 fish, 1.693cm; 2, Derek Roche, 5f, 1.157cm; 3, Stephen Hanley, 4f, 1.094cm plus heaviest fish .375cm.

Untagged salmon

A former salmon draft net licence holder was found guilty of two breaches of fisheries legislation when found to be in possession of 13 untagged salmon in the boot of his vehicle.

Liam Whyte of Ardara, Co Donegal was convicted of the incident which occurred on 10th July 2017. The case was first heard in Glenties District Court in February 2019 where Mr Whyte was fined €1,300 for possession of the salmon and costs of €750.

In light of previous convictions the court imposed a sentence of three months’ imprisonment suspended for two years, on condition of no further convictions under the Fisheries Acts during that time.

Thirteen seized salmon, yellow tagged by fisheries staff

Mr Whyte appealed the ruling on 14th March 2023.

As he had not come to the attention of the courts in the intervening period the court waived the suspended sentence and instead convicted him on two counts of breaches in fisheries legislation with fines of €2,800 and costs of €979.63.