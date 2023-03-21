Some more Grand Slam luxuriating: ‘Children let you down – this Ireland team never do’

Ireland’s Rob Herring scores their fourth try in the win over England at the Aviva on Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

If Saturday wasn’t the greatest day in Ross O’Carroll-Kelly’s life, it was, he tells us, definitely up there. “People bang on about the birth of their children, but children let you down – this Ireland team never do.”

Having been in the stadium to witness the winning of the Grand Slam, seated in the corporate box his Da bought after it was, well, surrendered by Anglo Irish Bank, Ross brings us his take on a special occasion. But, this being Ross, it wasn’t an entirely flawless day for the fella.

There’s plenty more luxuriating in the achievement in today’s paper – which also includes a very lovely poster commemorating the feat – John O’Sullivan giving his ratings for the 32 Irish players used in the campaign, while Ian O’Riordan talks to Rory Best, no stranger to Grand Slam-winning himself. Gerry Thornley gives his verdict on the efforts of all six nations and picks his team of the tournament. And Owen Doyle salutes Ireland’s disciplinary record through their five matches, while also giving his view on Freddie Steward’s controversial red card.

In soccer, Gordon Manning has all the latest from the Republic of Ireland camp ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Latvia in Dublin, hearing from Andrew Omobamidele, who has returned to the squad after a lengthy battle with a stress fracture in his back. He also talks to Mark Sykes who, last November, became the first Belfast-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland since 1946. And James McDermott brings us some background on tomorrow’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Katie Taylor was back on Irish soil on Monday for a press conference to promote her May 20th meeting with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena. Johnny Watterson was in the Mansion House to hear the Bray woman talk about what will be her first fight in Ireland since 2016 – and her promoter Eddie Hearn insist that he hasn’t given up on her fighting in Croke Park one day.

And in Gaelic Games, Ian talks to Waterford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald who set off for Portugal this morning with his players for a five-day warm-weather training camp. They’ll need to put in the hard yards too – they open their Championship campaign against the four-in-a-row seeking Limerick in less than five weeks’ time.

Telly choice: Well, more of a YouTube choice because that’s where you can see Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe in Champions League action, her Arsenal side away to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-finals (kick-off 5.45). You can watch it for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel – just search for ‘DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League’.

Keep an eye on: North London. Spurs may well be about to embark on a search for their seventh manager in just over 10 years after Antonio Conte’s meltdown at the weekend.