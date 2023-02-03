Cricket: Ireland’s women secure eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Orla Prendergast ended up one run short of an unbeaten half-century as Ireland women secured an eight-wicket victory in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh in Cape Town.

Eimear Richardson scored 34 as she opened the batting alongside Gaby Lewis, while Ireland’s bowling unit were also on top of their game in an excellent all-round performance.

Bangladesh opened the batting, but wickets from Jane Maguire and Leah Paul restricted them to 23-2 after five overs. Paul went on to post excellent figures of 3-17.

Opener Shamima Sultana had put up 34 runs from 30 balls before Cara Murray – thanks to a catch from Arlene Kelly – saw her depart in the 10th over.

Shorna Akhter and Ruman Ahmed put on a 34-run partnership before Bangladesh finished up on 120-6 from their 20 overs.

Ireland got off to a solid start in their response, with Richardson slapping four balls to the boundary as she quickly moved on to 33 not out after the powerplay.

Richardson fell on 34, just after registering a 50-run partnership with opening partner Lewis.

Fatima Khatun had both openers back in the pavilion in the 10th over, with Ireland on 57-2.

However, once Prendergast came to the middle Ireland never looked in any danger, as along with captain Laura Delany they proceeded to put up a 67-run partnership and secure the win with seven balls remaining.

Next up for Ireland Women is an official World Cup warm-up game against Sri Lanka on Monday, February 6th, at Stellenbosch University 1, with a 10am start (8am Ireland time).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ireland Women v Bangladesh Women, Brackenfell Cricket Club, Cape Town, South Africa, February 3rd, 2023

Bangladesh 120-6 (20 overs; S Sultana 34, S Akhter 28; L Paul 3-17)

Ireland 124-2 (18.5 overs; O Prendergast 49*, E Richardson 34; F Khatun 2-16)

Ireland won by eight wickets.