United make it four in a row; Michael Smith wins World Darts Championship

Michael Smith with the Sid Waddell trophy after winning the World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace in London. Photograph: PA

Manchester United will head into the derby off the back of four consecutive Premier League wins and three clean sheets after last night’s 3-0 home victory over Bournemouth. Despite a reshuffled team starting the game Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford all found the target in a comfortable win. Newcastle put on a masterclass in frustration against a toothless Arsenal, holding the league leaders to a goalless draw, while young Irish striker Evan Ferguson scored on his first Premier League start in Brighton’s 4-1 win over Everton.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is a doubt for the Six Nations after Leinster confirmed he was due to undergo a procedure on an injured cheekbone. He looks likely to miss the opening match against Wales on February 4th. There’s also some bad injury news for Munster with South African lock RG Snyman set to remain out until springtime. Gordon D’Arcy explains in his column this morning why discipline is king for any team that wants to reign supreme.

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to winning the World Championship for the first time after a brilliant victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace. In taking his maiden title at the third attempt he also became world number one and gained revenge for the 2019 final defeat to Van Gerwen.

Meanwhile, Davy Fitzgerald’s second coming as Waterford manager began with a Munster Hurling League win over Tipperary last night. Late points from Padraig Fitzgerald, Mark Fitzgerald and Austin Gleeson squeezed them past 14-man Tipp, managed by former Waterford manager Liam Cahill.