Leinster remain coy on extent of Johnny Sexton’s facial injury

Leinster continued being coy as to the exact nature of the procedure carried out on Johnny Sexton’s face on Tuesday, except to say “it was a procedure on a cheekbone” and that he would not be available this week for Leinster’s away game against Ospreys.

Medical opinion says cheekbone surgery generally requires a six-week layoff. If that is the case, the Irish captain and outhalf would also miss the beginning of the Six Nations Championship.

Ireland play Wales in Cardiff on February 4th and France at home on February 11th. There is then a break until Ireland travel to Italy on February 25th. Leinster are looking at it positively, however. As one door closes and another opens.

“These things happen. But on the flip side of that is someone else has been given the opportunity to step in and take that role,” said Leinster assistant coach and former Welsh hooker Robin McBryde.

READ MORE

“We are blessed to have plenty of cover in that area so it’s an opportunity for those players to step up and make the most of it. A player like Johnny commands respect and it goes without saying how successful he has been. And he’s a leader through and through, a winner through and through. It’s an opportunity for someone to step up into that void now.”

Ross Byrne has been that player, although in the Irish set-up Munster’s Joey Carbery has been preferred by Andy Farrell. Sexton was also injured for two games of the November series.

He played in the opening win over South Africa, didn’t line out against Fiji and was named to play against Australia in the final match of the three but pulled out 20 minutes before kick-off with an injury. Jack Crowley started the game at outhalf, with Byrne promoted to the bench.

Leinster's Jonathan Sexton a 'winner through and through'. File photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“It will put a little bit more pressure for other people to step up and take over the leadership role,” said McBryde. “It’s more of a shared workload, I don’t mean that in a bad way. We just need to step up. What’s happened has happened. We just need to move on now. You have to be that ruthless. You can’t dwell on anything. You have to say right and move on. Next guy? Yeah. Is he good enough? Yeah. Let’s go then.”

Leo Cullen and Farrell will have been pleased with Byrne’s work in the Aviva when he came on against Australia. With the sides poised at 10-10 and Ireland awarded a penalty in the 76th minute, Byrne stepped up. Five metres in from the right touchline, the kick was probably more pressure than he has ever had before.

Having been told to hurry up by the referee, Byrne conquered the moment and landed the decisive penalty with Ireland running out 13-10 winners.

“From previous experience, sometimes your hand is forced and you give someone an opportunity that you’re not 100 per cent sure on,” said McBryde.

“You give them a head and suddenly you unearth a diamond. That’s definitely the case I found in the past. There are a few boys coming through the system, across the board, where you can tell straight away. I’d like him to be given an opportunity at some stage. With the nature of the competition in the squad, not everyone gets a chance when the games are few and far between in the autumn and Six Nations. There will be an opportunity coming up.”

In Leinster, at least that gives licence to the Byrne brothers Ross and Harry as two of the four outhalves are injured. Ciarán Frawley is also out with a knee injury. A door opens.