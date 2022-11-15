Irish duo in World Player of the Year shortlist; Ireland too strong for Morocco

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier are both among the four-man shortlist for World Rugby Player of the Year, while Irish head coach Andy Farrell is nominated for Coach of the Year. In his column this morning, Gerry Thornley explains why he is so wary of Australia in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series finale, coming in now as underdogs after their shock defeat to Italy: “these wildly inconsistent but wounded Wallabies could easily be coming to the Aviva with the scalps of both the All Blacks and France this year. They wouldn’t be 14-point underdogs then.” Dan McKellar, the Wallabies’ forwards coach, has admitted Irish winger Mack Hansen was one who got away: “You’re happy for the individual, but you’re disappointed that he’s wearing green this weekend and he’s not wearing gold.” Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw have both been ruled out of Australia’s visit to Dublin.

In the final fixture of a momentous year for the Republic of Ireland women’s team, Vera Pauw’s side beat fellow World Cup qualifiers Morocco 4-0 in a friendly at the Marbella Football Centre yesterday evening. Louise Quinn captained the side and scored on her 100th appearance for the team, with Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe and Kyra Carusa bagging the other three. Former Irish goalkeeper Shay Given believes the time is nearly right for Caoimhín Kelleher to move away from Liverpool on loan.

It’s a big week for both Rory McIlroy and Leona Maguire as – one in Dubai, the other in Florida – will aim to close out the playing year by winning their respective tour championships. McIlroy heads into the DP World Tour Championship in pole position to add the European Tour’s order of merit to the FedEx Cup title he has already won on the PGA Tour. McIlroy holds a narrow 128 points lead over New Zealand’s Ryan Fox on the leader board. As for Maguire, each of the 60 players who have qualified with her for the LPGA Tour Championship has a chance to claim the $1.5 million winner’s cheque. Philip Reid previews both finales here.

Meanwhile, Sean Moran reflects on the weekend’s GAA club action where All-Ireland champions Kilcoo stepped it up a gear and, if form holds, are on a collision course with the Glen. Out west and Galway champions Moycullen have been catapulted in as market leaders at 1 to 5 after their comprehensive defeat of new Mayo champions Westport – with none of the competing clubs having ever won the Connacht championship things are wide open.