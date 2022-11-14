Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw to miss Ireland’s game against Australia

Ireland outhalf Joey Carbery and centre Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of November internationals fixture against Australia this coming Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Carbery will complete return to play protocols at Munster following his removal from the win against Fiji on Saturday for a head injury assessment (HIA).

And Henshaw’s hamstring issue means he will continue his rehabilitation at Leinster, while fullback Jimmy O’Brien will complete the HIA process on Monday and is expected to be available to train after that.

Leinster lock Joe McCarthy returns to the squad having completed his return to play protocol, while Connacht centre Bundee Aki – who has trained with the squad for the last few weeks – is available for selection again having completed a seven-week suspension and the coaching intervention programme. He has been training fully with the Irish squad in this window.

Players who sustained knocks against South Africa – Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan – will be re-integrated as they return to fitness.

Ireland squad (v Australia)

Forwards: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Max Deegan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).