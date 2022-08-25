Shamrock Rovers out to set record straight; Sam Bennett holds green jersey

Shamrock Rovers are aiming to the set record straight in their Europa League playoff return leg against Ferencváros. Tonight’s second leg kicks off at Tallaght Stadium at 8pm, with the hosts trailing 4-0 after the first leg. Check out the match preview here. Rangers joined Celtic in the Champions League group stage with a 1-0 win away over PSV Eindhoven last night, while in the League Cup Newcastle came from behind to edge Tranmere Rovers.

LIV Golf players who may be interested in returning to the PGA Tour after a raft of changes revealed on Wednesday — including guaranteed money — will not be welcome back. Among the changes, the tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have agreed to participate in a Monday night “tech-infused golf league”. It will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing at a custom-built venue. Click here for John O’Sullivan’s preview of the Tour Championship which gets under way this afternoon.

Sam Bennett maintained his nine-point lead over Mads Pedersen in the green jersey competition at the Vuelta a España on Wednesday. Neither rider clocked up points on what was the most mountainous day yet in the race. The stage went to Spaniard Marc Soler.

Meanwhile, Munster will take on a South Africa XV in November, with the venue reported to be the 45,000 capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh, subject to GAA approval. Irish assistant coach and former captain Niamh Briggs is hugely enjoying her new role in helping the next generation find their feet in Test rugby in Japan.