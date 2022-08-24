Sam Bennett holds green jersey as Soler takes Vuelta stage win

Spanish rider Marc Soler crosses the finish line in first place in Bilbao during the fifth stage of the Vuelta a España. Photograph: Ander Gillenea/AFP

Sam Bennett maintained his advantage over Mads Pedersen in the green jersey competition at the Vuelta a España on Wednesday, with neither rider clocking up points on what was the most mountainous day yet in the race.

The stage went to Spaniard Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), who was one of 18 riders who got clear and opened up a decisive advantage over the main bunch. Soler attacked on the final climb and while he was almost caught by other riders from the break, stop/go racing on their part gave him the advantage he needed to reach the line in Bilbao four seconds clear of Daryl Impey (Israel Premier Tech), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) and seven others.

The main bunch finished 5′09 back, with Primož Rogič content to let the race leader’s red jersey temporarily pass to Molard and to relieve some pressure on his Jumbo-Visma team.

Former world champion Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) went on the attack early on during the stage to try to chase points in his battle with Bennett. However he was unsuccessful in staying clear and both sprinters finished over 15 minutes back. That saw Bennett maintain his nine-point lead over Pedersen in the green jersey contest. Neither rider is likely to score points on the hillier days ahead, meaning it could be stage 11 before that classification could come back into focus.

But Bennett’s chances took a boost on Tuesday with the news that Pedersen’s teammate Dan Hoole had withdrawn from the race due to Covid-19. His team confirmed that the Dutchman had woken up with a sore throat and then tested positive in an antigen test. The news is a blow to Pedersen given that Hoole started the race as one of two key leadout riders for the Dane. His absence will make the sprints more complicated for Pedersen and should help Bennett.

The news also throws the Covid-19 virus back into focus, one month after it ruled close to 20 riders out of the Tour de France. Vuelta organisers will hope that this is an isolated case and that it doesn’t mark the start of a bigger issue for the race. Organisers and cycling’s world governing body the UCI implemented a series of anti-Covid measures prior to the start of the Vuelta. These included testing prior to the start of the race and on rest days, plus the requirement for those with positive antigen tests to undergo PCR testing which will then be reviewed by doctors.

There was also requirements for the media and others on the race to undergo Covid testing prior to the race, to face restricted access in certain areas and to wear masks when interviewing riders.

The Vuelta a España continues on Thursday with the toughest stage yet. It features a second category climb, then two first category ascents, including the summit finish at Ascensión al Pico Jano. The intermediate sprint point is located between the two first category climbs, making it likely the nine point difference between Bennett and Pedersen will remain as is.