Dessie Farrell staying on as Dublin manager; Rhasidat Adeleke fifth in 400m final

Dessie Farrell will continue as Dublin’s senior football manager for a further two years, after three years in charge of the Leinster champions. In other GAA news, Galway forward Shane Walsh says he remains in the dark as to whether his club transfer request to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes will be successful.

Rhasidat Adeleke broke her own Irish 400m record in an impressive fifth-placed finish in the 400m final at the European Championships in Munich last night. Ian O’Riordan was trackside: “racing in lane one, especially given her inexperience, certainly didn’t help ... still, fifth best in Europe in 50.53 at 19 is plenty good for now.” In her column this morning, Sonia O’Sullivan reflects on the Irish performances so far at the championships, explaining why persistence is still the oldest ally in the pursuit of success.

Manchester United could attempt to bolster their attacking options by trying to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea. The USA winger has not been consistent enough, while he has also struggled with a succession of injuries, and he is open to leaving Chelsea before the transfer window shuts. This evening, Shamrock Rovers take on Ferencváros in the first leg of their Europa League playoff, kick-off in Hungary is at 5.30pm Irish time.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy’s early arrival at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the BMW Championship shows he means business in the second of three tournaments in the FedEx Cup playoff schedule. The Irishman is currently ninth on the FedEx Cup standings with the leading 30 players only advancing to the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week.