Manchester United considering move to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea

Manchester United could attempt to bolster their attacking options by trying to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea.

Pulisic, who is also the subject of interest from Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Newcastle, has failed to establish himself as a regular starter since leaving Borussia Dortmund for £58m three years ago. The USA winger has not been consistent enough, while he has also struggled with a succession of injuries, and he is open to leaving Chelsea before the transfer window shuts.

United, who have made a miserable start to life under Erik ten Hag, are offering Pulisic a possible route out of Stamford Bridge. The Old Trafford club are looking at the possibility of taking the 23-year-old on a season-long loan. Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Pulisic, who has two years left on his current deal, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to send him to a rival club on a temporary basis.

Pulisic joining United on a permanent basis could be a more attractive option for Chelsea, who are in the middle of rebuilding their attack. Thomas Tuchel has already sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig and allowed Romelu Lukaku to join Internazionale on loan. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech also want to leave Chelsea, who are trying to sign the Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

Tuchel, who has already signed the England winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, was frustrated with his attack’s lack of ruthlessness last season. Pulisic, who has come off the bench in Chelsea’s first two games this season, managed eight goals in all competitions last season. He was guilty of some wasteful finishing when Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Liverpool in May.

However United are desperate for attacking reinforcements following their humiliating defeats to Brighton and Brentford. Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to leave, Anthony Martial is injured and Marcus Rashford, who is a target for Paris Saint-Germain, is out of form. United abandoned a move for the Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic last week.

Ten Hag is also trying to strengthen in midfield, but United’s move for Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of collapsing. Real Madrid’s Casemiro has emerged an alternative to Rabiot.

United have spent much of the summer chasing Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is also a target for Chelsea. However De Jong remains determined not to leave Barca. United have not abandoned their pursuit of the Netherlands midfielder, but they accept the chances of signing him are low and they are exploring alternative options.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing the highly rated Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei for £12m plus £4m in add-ons. The 19-year-old is set to have a medical on Thursday.

The club are also prepared to let their 23-year-old centre back Trevoh Chalobah leave on loan. Tuchel wants to sign another defender before the window shuts, with Leicester’s Wesley Fofana his top target, and Chalobah could find his opportunities limited this season. — Guardian