Dessie Farrell to stay on as Dublin football manager for two more years

Dublin GAA has announced Dessie Farrell will continue as the county’s senior football manager for a further two years.

His initial three-year appointment concluded with an All-Ireland semi-final defeat by eventual champions Kerry. The Na Fianna man’s record so far has seen him win one All-Ireland title and suffer narrow defeats in two semi-finals to Mayo and Kerry respectively. Dublin also got relegated from Division One of the football league in 2022.

Farrell replaced Jim Gavin as manager in 2019 after previously managing Dublin minors and having a key role in the Gaelic Players Association as a chief executive from 2003 to 2016. As a player, he won the All-Ireland for Dublin in 1995.