Gaelic Games

Dessie Farrell to stay on as Dublin football manager for two more years

Former player has managed the Dubs to one All-Ireland and two semi-finals

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

David Gorman
Wed Aug 17 2022 - 17:59

Dublin GAA has announced Dessie Farrell will continue as the county’s senior football manager for a further two years.

His initial three-year appointment concluded with an All-Ireland semi-final defeat by eventual champions Kerry. The Na Fianna man’s record so far has seen him win one All-Ireland title and suffer narrow defeats in two semi-finals to Mayo and Kerry respectively. Dublin also got relegated from Division One of the football league in 2022.

Farrell replaced Jim Gavin as manager in 2019 after previously managing Dublin minors and having a key role in the Gaelic Players Association as a chief executive from 2003 to 2016. As a player, he won the All-Ireland for Dublin in 1995.

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times

Dublin GAA
LATEST STORIES