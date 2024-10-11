What will €260,000 buy in France, Spain, Sweden, Mexico and Kilkenny?

This four-bed cottage in Co Kilkenny is full of charm

Ireland: Co Kilkenny

Located a short stroll from Kilmoganny village, this four-bedroom country cottage is full of charm. Extending to 107sq m, it also has a vast attic space offering potential to convert to further accommodation, subject to planning permission. The D2-rated property lies on a good-sized plot with a secluded rear garden which has a shed and a substantial garage. Price: €260,000. Agent: DNG Ella Dunphy

This Spanish apartment in Torrevieja has plenty of rental potential

Spain: Torrevieja

With super view of the sea, this two-bedroom apartment is a stone’s throw from shops, cafes and restaurants, while a marina and several sandy beaches can be found within a five minutes’ drive. Extending to 84sq m, it also benefits from a 36sq m terrace. Interiors are bathed in light thanks to lots of glazing and the unit’s aspect. Due to its location in a popular tourist area and a 40-minute commute to Alicante Airport, it has rental potential. Price: €259,000. Agent: spotblue.com

This farmhouse in Brittany is a 40-minute drive from the coast

France: Brittany

This traditional Breton farmhouse has four bedrooms and a large livingroom warmed by a wood-burning stove. Extending to 103sq m and in excellent order, the property is 40 minutes’ drive from the coast and is within easy reach of ferry ports at St Malo and Roscoff. With lovely views of the surrounding countryside, the gardens have a large terrace, a summer house, carport and workshop. Price: €268,500. Agent: laresidence.co.uk/

This property in Vastra Gotaland is divided into two apartments

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

Dating from the early part of the 20th century, this two-storey house has a superb location with views of Lake Lelang. Lying on over an acre, the house is divided into two apartments, one of which requires renovation. Extending to 193sq m in total, there are six bedrooms between the two units and the main apartment has lovely period wooden flooring and a geothermal heating system. The property, which has a small orchard, is located within walking distance to shops, a cafe and kayak rental. Price: SEK 2.99m/€262,971. Agent: svenskfast.se

READ MORE

This apartment in Quintana Roo is being sold fully furnished

Mexico: Quintana Roo

Located near the popular Playa del Carmen, this two-bedroom apartment extends to a generous 135sq m. Situated on the second floor, it dates from 2008 and is just a few metres from Playa Coco beach. Facilities include a swimming pool, sun terraces and 24-hour security daily. There’s also private parking and the unit, which has terraces off both bedrooms, is being sold fully furnished. Price: $283,000/€257,763. Agent: sothebysrealty.com