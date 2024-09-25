Detached home on the Dodder’s edge: contemporary Sandymount home for €1.25m

Address : 30A Bath Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : DNG

Down a laneway off Bath Avenue is a property that looks more suited to a coastal country village than its D4 address. Set on a private site, this detached house is bordered by old stone walls and sits at the edge of the Dodder river, with a balcony on the first floor to make the most of the view.

There has been a house on this site for more than 50 years but eight years ago, it was knocked and rebuilt to a very high standard.

The owners bought the house just two years ago, when they returned from living in New Zealand. They got the benefit of the hard graft that had gone before them as they moved into a home that was standing to attention.

With a floor area of 167sq m (1,800sq ft), the house, which is on the market with DNG seeking €1.25 million, has a layout that would make it perfect for modern living.

Entrance. Photographs: Alex Urdaneta

Kitchen/living/diningroom

Kitchen

Dining area

On the ground floor the large room at the back is where all the action takes place with the kitchen, livingroom and diningroom all housed together but in clearly defined spaces.

The kitchen is fitted with bespoke white units and has nice extras such as marble worktops, pendant lights over the island and a wine fridge. The dining area is large enough for a table of 10 surrounded by windows looking into the garden.

The livingroom space has a fireplace as the focal point with built-in window seats with extra storage. There is a utility room off the kitchen to keep the washing machine and dryer out of sight.

Landing

Sittingroom

Balcony overlooking the Dodder

At the front of the house there are three bedrooms (the main is en suite) and a bathroom.

Upstairs is the sweet spot in the house, where the sittingroom is lit up with the Velux windows and has doors out to the balcony. The owners say sitting here at night is so peaceful with the moonlight reflected on the water.

Most of the house has been repainted recently in Little Greene and Farrow & Ball colours, and panelling has been added to two of the bedrooms. Both bathrooms have waterfall showers and heated towel rails, with a Jacuzzi bath in the en suite.

The house is accessed by a sliding electric gate from the main road. Once inside the gate, there is a sense of privacy and quiet. The garden has been landscaped to be low maintenance with a stone path and gravel at the front, and a patio and lawn at the back and side.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Patio

The heating is provided by a heat pump and the property comes with a B3 energy rating.

Bath Avenue is close to the Facebook offices on Serpentine Avenue and Google on Barrow Street. The Aviva Stadium is one street over, while Grand Canal Dock, Ballsbridge and Sandymount village are all a 15-minute walk away.

The owners are relocating to Copenhagen and although very excited about their new move, they will miss their morning coffee on the balcony and the convenience of living so close to the city.