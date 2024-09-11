Stylish two-bed redbrick with relaxing garden in Portobello for €595,000

Address : 16 Long Lane, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €595,000 Agent : DNG Central

View this property on MyHome.ie

More than 100 years old, this redbrick terraced Dublin cottage would be an ideal city pad for a young professional or couple or even some downsizers who would appreciate the city centre location and a turnkey, low-maintenance home.

The current owners bought the two-bedroom 67sq m (721sq ft) house at 16 Long Lane, Portobello two years ago and, though it was in near-perfect condition then, with a Ber of C3, they proceeded with a series of upgrades to stamp their own character on the property. Having lived in New York, they brought home a lovely collection of mid-century antique furniture which fits the living areas perfectly.

Entering the property’s hallway, past a small front garden with iron railings, a gorgeous drop crystal and brass chandelier sets the tone from the start. The roof of the long hallway was raised and vaulted by the owners, with a skylight added to maximise light. The floor is a pale oak laminate.

Entrance hall with roof light

Livingroom

Kitchen and dining area

On the left is the first of two bedrooms, where louvred window shutters provide privacy and there are shelves either side of what would have been a fireplace. There are mirrored wardrobes here and in the second bedroom next door, which doubles as a home office for the current owners.

READ MORE

A cosy sittingroom lies in the centre of the house. There are more rooflights here and in the kitchen beyond it, allowing in an abundance of light. A stove sits snugly in a slate hearth with a wooden mantelpiece.

The kitchen is new, with forest green units and brushed brass handles along one wall, and plenty of storage including a large pull-out pantry unit. As the owners were keen on a streamlined, clutter-free look, they installed an AEG hob with downward extractor fan and no wall units, opting instead for a custom-made oak shelf with recessed lighting in it that must look lovely in the evening light.

[ Light-filled Grand Canal Dock penthouse with wraparound Liffey views for €1.1mOpens in new window ]

Principal bedroom

Second bedroom

Shower room

The shower room has been completely remodelled with the owner revealing an eye-watering figure spent on the renovations that has resulted in a sleek, cool sanctuary. Terrazzo ceramic tiles are nicely added to with a peach-pink raised subway tile, but the star of the show here is the Triton Envy shower with a digital display that will smugly summarise for you how long your shower was, how much water you used and how much your ablutions cost.

Double French doors open out on to the garden, with a mix of deck, gravel and stone with plenty of space for relaxing in the evenings and firing up the barbecue, something the current owners do frequently. There is a multipurpose shed at the end of the garden, housing laundry appliances and units tucked under the worktop providing room for sport equipment and bikes to keep the house clutter-free.

Back garden

Now moving on to another renovation project, the owners say they loved everything about Portobello, not least its proximity to Stephen’s Green and the Iveagh Gardens, the nearby Luas stop at Harcourt and the plethora of neighbourhood restaurants, including Las Tapas de Lola, Bibi’s, Mister S and 31 Lennox. Number 16 Long Lane is now on the market with DNG, seeking €595,000.