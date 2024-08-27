What will €475,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cavan?

Town
Address 2 Brian Boru Street, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Agent DNG
Having undergone renovation, this two-bedroom former artisan cottage has an open-plan ground floor behind its attractive brick facade. The 89sq m cottage is within walking distance of a host of amenities. It has double-glazed windows, exposed redbrick internal walls and a private rear courtyard with triple brick arches.
Plus Charming artisan cottage
Minus Despite renovations Ber is D1
Country
Address Corfeehone, Poles, Cavan
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods
This five-bedroom house sits on more than three quarters of an acre. The house extends to a generous 284sq m and enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The C2-rated property, which is 4.5km off the N3 in a rural setting, has three reception rooms off a light-flooded, double-height hallway.
Plus: Spacious house in walk-in condition
Minus You’ll be driving to the shops