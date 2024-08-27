What will €475,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cavan?

Town

Address 2 Brian Boru Street, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Agent DNG

Having undergone renovation, this two-bedroom former artisan cottage has an open-plan ground floor behind its attractive brick facade. The 89sq m cottage is within walking distance of a host of amenities. It has double-glazed windows, exposed redbrick internal walls and a private rear courtyard with triple brick arches.

Plus Charming artisan cottage

READ MORE

Minus Despite renovations Ber is D1

Corfeehone, Poles, Cavan

Country

Address Corfeehone, Poles, Cavan

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods

This five-bedroom house sits on more than three quarters of an acre. The house extends to a generous 284sq m and enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The C2-rated property, which is 4.5km off the N3 in a rural setting, has three reception rooms off a light-flooded, double-height hallway.

Plus: Spacious house in walk-in condition

Minus You’ll be driving to the shops