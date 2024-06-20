Rathgar terrace beside Dartry Park with room to extend for €590,000

Address : 74 Orwell Gardens, Rathgar, Dublin 14 Price : €590,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Number 74 Orwell Gardens, a three-bedroom terrace in a quiet enclave off Orwell Road in Rathgar, comes to the market in pristine condition having been freshly painted throughout with a new blue carpet on the stairs and in the first-floor rooms.

The property was bought by its owner in 2008 and has most recently been occupied by a long-term tenant who took great care of it. The house, which measures 69sq m (743sq ft) and has a C Ber, has been updated over the years with a modern kitchen, as well as the addition of a toilet under the stairs.

For those with an interest in extending the ground-floor footprint, as the neighbours on either side have done, an insulated foundation is already in situ in the rear garden.

As well as the walk-in interior, the property is a two-minute walk from the verdant Dartry Park, down a laneway and across a bridge over the Dodder. There is also a cycle path leading to Ballsbridge and Grand Canal Dock, sure to suit those working in those areas. Through the park is also the handiest walking route to Milltown, with the green-line Luas stop just 12 minutes away.

Number 74 sits across from a leafy green area, with a driveway to the front, as well as a lawn and patio. The blue Shaker-style front door leads into a hallway with blue-grey painted floorboards underfoot with the same shade on the wainscoting. The hall is bright with a glazed door to the back garden at its opposite end. The toilet sits under the stairwell, as well as the hot press.

The rest of the ground floor consists of a dual-aspect kitchen/livingroom, with a living area with a cast-iron fireplace at its centre, which overlooks the front garden. This flows into the kitchen, which, although compact, is well laid out with blue, wooden units and a greyish-blue metro-tile splashback set against the interior wall.

Glazed French doors lead on to the good-sized garden, where there is room to extend in the current patio area, as well as a lawn and shed to the rear.

There are two double bedrooms, one to the front and one to the rear of the first floor, as well as a single bedroom to the front, which has been dressed as a home office. The main bathroom accommodates both a bath and a shower with beige tiling.

This fine, well-located home with an opportunity to extend is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €590,000.

