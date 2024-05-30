Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Galway

Aylesford, 210 Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€925,000, Hunters

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 152sq m (1,637sq ft). Approached through a cobble-lock laneway of just three homes, it has a new gas boiler, kitchen and bathrooms, parking for numerous cars, and is close to Dún Laoghaire town centre and the Dart line. Ber D2

On view Strictly by appointment at huntersestateagent.ie

23 Warren Street, Portobello, Dublin 8

€685,000, Owen Reilly

Two-bedroom midterrace house extending to 70sq m (753sq ft). Fully refurbished, the property has been rewired, has a new heating system, kitchen and bathrooms and is in walk-in condition with contemporary interiors. Sliding doors open to a low-maintenance westerly facing courtyard garden to the rear. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at owenreilly.ie

Lower Camp Street, Oughterard, Co Galway

€525,000, DNG Martin O’Connor

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 165sq m (1,775sq ft). The house, built in 2014, has a west-facing aspect, is in the heart of the village and is a short walk to Lough Corrib. It is in excellent order and includes part ownership of a large green area to the rear of the dwelling. Ber A2

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

148 Kincora Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€675,000, Quillsen

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 112sq m (1,205sq ft). The property, which dates from the 1940s and has since been extended, has a southwest-facing rear garden that extends to 9 metres. It has a converted attic, off-street parking and a garage with access off Vernon Avenue. Ber E1

On view Strictly by appointment at quillsen.ie

Charter, 13 Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€1.195m, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 197sq m (2,120sq ft) including an attic conversion. It dates from the 1930s and is in walk-in condition. It has a large private rear garden extending to 135ft in length with direct access via steps to the river Dodder, giving a riparian setting. It is close amenities such as schools, leisure and shopping. Ber B2

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfiz.ie